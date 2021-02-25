Director defends Nebraska agency's efforts to bring Mead ethanol plant into compliance

State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton called the 77 inspections that the Department of Environment and Energy had conducted at the AltEn plant since 2015 "not normal." Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha asked how much the groundwater had been contaminated by the piles of corn. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said flatly that he wasn't impressed with Macy's explanations.

"How did it get this bad?" he asked.

Macy said part of the problem was that AlTen didn't disclose, in a construction permit application in 2013, that it was switching to leftover seed corn to make ethanol. Every other ethanol plant in the state uses field corn, creating a leftover "distillers grain" that is a prized feed for cattle; AltEn's leftover corn is classified as waste and can't be fed to animals.

The director also said his agency lacks regulations governing the use of such coated seed corn.

Macy said it wasn't until 2015 that a test of smokestack emissions showed something unusual. That ultimately led to orders for AltEn to stop applying its waste corn on farm fields and start sending it to a landfill. But a landfill in Butler County has refused to take the waste, creating rotting piles of corn at the ethanol plant.