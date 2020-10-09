District 31 candidate Tim Royers, opponent Rich Pals denounce campaign mailer sent by Nebraska GOP

LINCOLN — A former Nebraska Teacher of the Year turned legislative candidate — along with his opponent — have objected to a campaign mailer that attacks his teaching.

Tim Royers, who taught social studies at Millard West High School and is seeking the District 31 seat, said the mailer sent out by the Nebraska Republican Party this week is “lower than I thought they would go.”

“This to me was a personal attack on my integrity as an educator,” he said Friday. “It was an attack on my integrity as a person, not as a candidate.”

His opponent, Rich Pahls, a former Millard Public Schools administrator, said he “unequivocally denounces” the mailer and called for attacks on Royers’ career as an educator to stop. He said he had nothing to do with the mailer and had not seen it until Thursday.

“While Tim Royers and I disagree on the issues, any attacks discrediting his service to (the) Millard Public Schools is distasteful and untrue,” Pahls said. “I have never run a negative campaign and I will not have any part in negative campaigning this time around.”

At issue is one side of the mailer that says: “Tim Royers has a history of teaching students to hate their country,” followed by a partial quote from a 2018 essay that Royers wrote.