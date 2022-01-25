Does having kids matter in Nebraska governor race? Pillen and Herbster disagree

Among examples the Pillen campaign included in its response was a radio interview from last May: "I have no wife, we lost Judy in 2017," Herbster said then. "We were not blessed with children, so I have no children. I have no grandchildren. I have zero family left. I've buried everyone ... I'm the perfect person to leave and go somewhere else. But I'm not going to do that ... because I'm just like you. If you cut me, I'm gonna bleed red. I'm gonna bleed Nebraska."

"On multiple occasions, Charles Herbster has publicly stated he believes he is more qualified to be governor because he has no family," Pillen said. "Now, he’s attacking me when I say that parenting is an important perspective for our next governor to have. All Nebraska parents know what it takes to protect — and provide for — our children in a changing world. We’ve been raising our children here for over 40 years. Our youngest is a junior in high school. We know what it takes to protect our kids in today’s world and give them the best life we can. Twisting my comment into an attack is just peddling fake-news hogwash."