Don Bacon, Kara Eastman on how they'd help people, businesses bounce back from coronavirus

Nebraska, because of its low unemployment rate, may seem insulated from the worst of this year’s coronavirus-related economic suffering.
But thousands of Nebraskans have lost jobs, hours and pay to the pandemic. Several who had their bottom lines impacted by the pandemic told The World-Herald they need more help from the federal government.
Coronavirus aid has been a key issue in the Omaha-based 2nd District U.S. House race between Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman.
People lost jobs in industries that have yet to rebound — in bars, restaurants, movies, music, travel and the arts. Echelle Childers of Omaha lost a job at Omaha Performing Arts in ticketing and event management.
“I have applied for 67 jobs since August and have only been called for one interview,” she said. “I am paying $1,200 a month for insurance for my kids and me. It has been a pretty bad eight months.”
Business owners have asked for help, too, saying they would benefit from another fiscal shot in the arm to keep going until a vaccine or other public health steps reassure the public that it’s safe to go out again.
Bill Barstow, whose family owns Aksarben Cinema, has said he and many business owners don’t want a handout. Many just need access to operating capital at a time when banks are tightening strings on loans and lines of credit.
The World-Herald asked Bacon and Eastman for their plans to help Americans recover from the pandemic. Here’s what they said:
Payments for people
Eastman, who consults with nonprofit organizations, said she hears from people struggling to pay rent and find enough work.
She would like to see Congress treat the pandemic as an emergency that requires a lifeline much larger than a single payment of $1,200. She didn’t specify how much or how long she’d wants people to be paid.
“We have to get money, actual cash, into the hands of people who need it,” she said. “That one-time payment … is great. I don’t know many people who can live on that for six months.”
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, said he was part of a bipartisan group that proposed a way forward on a new aid package, including another round of $1,200 direct payments.
He said he prefers capping how much people can earn to be eligible for relief to make sure it gets to people who need help paying for housing and other family needs.
“There are some folks who are behind,” he said. “They need help.”
Help for businesses
Bacon and Eastman both want to target assistance to the businesses and business owners in industries most directly affected by the pandemic. They disagree on the size of businesses that should be helped.
Bacon, echoing some in his Republican Party, said he wants to help businesses big and small — from airlines to live event venues to ice cream shops. He defends investing in larger businesses as protecting jobs.
“We need to be candid that there are some niches in the economy that aren’t healthy, and it’s not their fault,” Bacon said, expressing frustration about the lack of a deal. “You just can’t pull the plug.”
Eastman, echoing some in her Democratic Party, said she is much more focused on helping the small businesses that make Omaha, Papillion and the surrounding area unique — mom and pop shops, including restaurants.
Eastman held an August event with local business owners to promote a $120 billion relief plan targeted to help local, independent restaurants. That day, Bacon signed on as a co-sponsor.
“This pandemic is wreaking havoc on our economy, and I’m worried about the future of our district if the federal government doesn’t step in and help in a significant way,” she said.
Both said they favor a mechanism like the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress used earlier this year to make loans to businesses. The federal government has said it will forgive the loans if jobs are preserved.
Bacon noted that Eastman now embraces a program that she previously criticized as a “corporate heist.” He said the program saved 51 million jobs.
Eastman, asked about his criticism, said she called out GOP efforts to conceal who received the money, and how much, and how it was to be used, not the need. She said she wants transparency.
Aid for governments
Eastman prefers the House Democratic bill, which contains more than $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments. She says Congress needs to assist state and local governments to avoid the risk of a double-dip recession.
She criticized Bacon for a provision in the first package that sent aid dollars only to cities and counties with more than 500,000 people. Omaha is just under that, so it had to seek funding through Douglas County and the State of Nebraska.
She said she’d have made more noise about the issue.
Bacon says state and local governments might still need some federal aid, but the amount should be smaller, maybe $500 billion, and targeted to coronavirus-related budget concerns, not bailing out states and cities with years-long spending problems.
“There’s not an appetite in our country for $3.5 trillion in additional spending,” Bacon said.
Help to fight the virus
Bacon says he wants to see investment in shortening the turnaround time on testing. Americans now wait too long for coronavirus test results, he said.
He also wants to continue investing in therapeutics and potential vaccines, he said.
Longer term, Bacon has proposed a bill that would direct the Department of Defense to work with the Department of Health and Human Services to build five test sites for mass pandemic response.
He’s hoping Omaha would be one of the sites, a joint effort between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine.
He also said he wants Congress to legislatively ensure China can no longer be the sole source of some antibiotics, personal protective equipment and medical devices needed during a pandemic.
Eastman says Bacon and President Donald Trump failed Americans by waiting too long to require domestic manufacturing of personal protective equipment, which she said is still in short supply.
She also said Bacon and Trump have failed to model responsible behavior during a pandemic. Bacon, like Trump, has been photographed at political events without a mask.
Eastman says she supports a federal mask mandate, like Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She says she’d press for better protections from the virus for meatpacking and other factory workers.
Most of all, she said she would invest in research and follow the experts’ advice, including that of local experts. She says doing that could have saved lives. More than 210,000 American have died due to COVID-19.
“While I understand that people talk about their individual freedoms, this is a public health crisis,” she said. “We have to come together and look out for one another.”
