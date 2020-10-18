Don Bacon, Kara Eastman on how they'd help people, businesses bounce back from coronavirus

The World-Herald asked Bacon and Eastman for their plans to help Americans recover from the pandemic. Here’s what they said:

Payments for people

Eastman, who consults with nonprofit organizations, said she hears from people struggling to pay rent and find enough work.

She would like to see Congress treat the pandemic as an emergency that requires a lifeline much larger than a single payment of $1,200. She didn’t specify how much or how long she’d wants people to be paid.

“We have to get money, actual cash, into the hands of people who need it,” she said. “That one-time payment … is great. I don’t know many people who can live on that for six months.”

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, said he was part of a bipartisan group that proposed a way forward on a new aid package, including another round of $1,200 direct payments.

He said he prefers capping how much people can earn to be eligible for relief to make sure it gets to people who need help paying for housing and other family needs.

“There are some folks who are behind,” he said. “They need help.”

Help for businesses