Don Bacon won't run for Nebraska governor; looks forward to congressional roles

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon will seek reelection to his 2nd District congressional seat in 2022 rather than running for Nebraska governor, The World-Herald has learned.

A representative for the Republican congressman, who in November won election to his third term in the U.S. House, said Bacon sees opportunities for greater leadership roles in Congress.

Bacon said earlier this month he was considering a run for the Republican nomination for governor.

“People call me, a lot of Republicans and business leaders, asking me to consider it,” Bacon told the Lincoln Journal Star.

“I’m praying about it,” he said.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is term limited, creating an open field for the nomination.

Bacon is the ranking member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition and Oversight, and is heavily involved in other projects, including the Republican Main Street Partnership and bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

A former Air Force brigadier general, Bacon first won election to the House in 2016, defeating Democratic incumbent Brad Ashford. He then defeated progressive Democrat Kara Eastman in both 2018 and 2020.