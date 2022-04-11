Donald Trump Jr. to visit Nebraska in support of Herbster

Donald Trump Jr. is slated to visit western and central Nebraska Wednesday alongside GOP governor candidate Charles W. Herbster.

The campaign announced Monday that Trump Jr. would appear at events in Gering, North Platte and Grand Island.

Former President Donald Trump, the father of Donald Trump Jr., has endorsed Herbster.

Doors open for a "meet and greet" at Gering Civic Center at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. Another event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. for the tour's final event, billed as a "Nebraska First Celebration" at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

The meet and greets will be focused on "shaking hands and meeting people" and short remarks, Herbster campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email. The Grand Island event will feature longer remarks.

All of the events require tickets to attend. Novotny said there's no limit to the number of tickets available beyond the capacity of the venues.

Trump Jr. visited Nebraska in 2020 during his father's re-election campaign, as Trump and now-President Joe Biden vied for an electoral vote in Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District. Biden ultimately won that electoral vote, while Trump claimed Nebraska's remaining four. Trump Jr. also stumped for 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon at 88 Tactical in west Omaha. The senior Trump has since soured on Bacon, last year calling for someone to challenge him.

Trump endorsed Herbster for governor in October, saying the Falls City farmer and businessman would "do a fantastic job." The endorsement prompted current Gov. Pete Ricketts to issue a strong statement in opposition, saying he "strongly" disagreed that Herbster is qualified. Ricketts has since endorsed Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

Novotny said no campaign events have been scheduled with the former president.

