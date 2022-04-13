Donald Trump Jr. visits Gering to campaign for Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, campaigned Wednesday in Gering for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Trump Jr. said he and his father both endorse Herbster, one of nine Republicans running for the office, to be Nebraska’s next governor.

Trump Jr. spoke to an audience of around 500 people at the Gering Civic Center.

“I heard some of Charles’s competition had similar rallies and around three people showed up, so it reminded us of the Joe Biden rallies,” he said.

Trump Jr. spent much of his presentation criticizing the Biden administration's foreign and domestic policy decisions and the campaign decisions of other candidates for governor.

“You’ve seen the difference good governors make,” he said. “You’ve seen what’s happened in the last few years as bad governors would trample your rights, your freedoms. ... That’s why I’m supporting Charles Herbster.”

Herbster spoke for several minutes before Trump Jr. appeared.

“As I’ve crossed the state, I’ve talked about the fact that our faith, our freedom and our families are under attack in America, and we’re going to change that with all the elections in November 2022,” the candidate said.

Herbster spoke against illegal immigration and in support of changing Nebraska’s tax structure and promoting trade schools and community college programs. He said that, if elected, he’d manage the state like he has built and managed businesses.

“I will be a different type of governor because I’m not a politician, and I’m not going to spend my time sitting in my office in Lincoln,” Herbster said. “I’m doing one political stint in my life, and that’s to lead the state and be the CEO of Nebraska to make Nebraska great again.”

Herbster and Trump also planned stops in North Platte and Grand Island.