Donald Trump Jr. visits Omaha, western Iowa to stump for dad as Dems buy local ad time

There’s already chatter about possible visits from the candidates, although nothing solid yet. Some pundits are discussing scenarios in which Omaha’s electoral vote could decide the race.

Trump Jr. told The World-Herald that he knows that his father faces headwinds in urban and suburban areas like Omaha and its western suburbs. But he said his father has delivered.

He pointed to the passage of criminal justice reform and said that his father has empathy for people who want fairer treatment by police but that he won’t support “defunding the police.”

The core of the president's message, Trump Jr. said, is economic prosperity for more Americans and support for a sense of security, or “law and order,” when people go home.

He had a similar message Monday speaking to a crowd of several hundred people, most without masks, at the community center in Treynor, population 964.

Trump Jr. said the Democratic Party is no longer the party of working people, as it once was. He said people who work for a living know who they want in the White House.

He lobbed a few barbs at Biden and reporters. He defended his dad’s record and did not directly address the deaths of almost 200,000 Americans to the coronavirus.