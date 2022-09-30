Donated Malcolm X books offer Nebraska inmates story of 'redemption and perseverance'

LINCOLN — A donation of books Friday will provide Nebraska prison inmates more opportunities to learn about an Omaha native who spent time in prison before becoming a leading voice for Black Americans and an internationally known human rights activist.
The Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation gave 96 copies of "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha and Paul Fellmann of Omaha delivered the books to the department.
The book, first published in 1965, was a collaboration between Malcolm X and the journalist Alex Haley. It came out the same year that Malcolm X was shot and killed.
McKinney said he believes the book can have a positive impact on those in prison.
"It's important for them to know the story because Malcolm's story is a story of redemption and perseverance," he said. "It shows how he was able to change his life overall."
People are also reading…
Born in Omaha in 1925 as Malcolm Little, Malcolm X spent time in foster care during his teenage years and wound up in prison as a young man. He went on to become a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement.
During his lifetime, Malcolm X was a controversial figure. McKinney said some people may still see him as controversial because they do not know his whole journey.
"I believe his message was ... to stand up and be proud of who you are and to not allow your situation to define you and not to allow others to hold you back from the things that you believe in and that you seek," McKinney said.
Fellmann helped arrange the book donation. He said he got inspired when the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission voted in mid-September to add Malcolm X to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted in 2024.
State prison director Scott Frakes welcomed the donation. He said he read the book at age 12, at the urging of a friend, and credited it with helping him see the world in a much different way. He said he would recommend it to others.
Photos: The Nebraska Hall of Fame
Edward Creighton, 1820-1874
Red Cloud, 1822-1909
Robert W. Furnas, 1824-1905
Standing Bear, 1829-1908
J. Sterling Morton, 1832-1902
Charles E. Bessey, 1845-1915
William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody, 1846-1917
Susette LaFlesche Tibbles, 1854-1903
Gilbert M. Hitchcock, 1859-1934
William Jennings Bryan, 1860-1925
John J. Pershing, 1860-1948
George Norris, 1861-1944
Thomas R. Kimball, 1862-1934
Nathan Roscoe Pound, 1870-1964
Hartley Burr Alexander, 1873-1939
Willa Cather, 1873-1947
Alvin Saunders Johnson, 1874-1971
Grace Abbott, 1878-1939
John Gneisenau Neihardt, 1881-1973
Bess Streeter Aldrich, 1881-1954
Arthur Weimar Thompson, 1886-1970
Dwight Palmer Griswold, 1893-1954
Nathan J. Gold, 1894-1970
Mari Sandoz, 1896-1966
Loren Eiseley, 1907-1977
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH