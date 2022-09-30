Donated Malcolm X books offer Nebraska inmates story of 'redemption and perseverance'

LINCOLN — A donation of books Friday will provide Nebraska prison inmates more opportunities to learn about an Omaha native who spent time in prison before becoming a leading voice for Black Americans and an internationally known human rights activist.

The Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation gave 96 copies of "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha and Paul Fellmann of Omaha delivered the books to the department.

The book, first published in 1965, was a collaboration between Malcolm X and the journalist Alex Haley. It came out the same year that Malcolm X was shot and killed.

McKinney said he believes the book can have a positive impact on those in prison.

"It's important for them to know the story because Malcolm's story is a story of redemption and perseverance," he said. "It shows how he was able to change his life overall."

Born in Omaha in 1925 as Malcolm Little, Malcolm X spent time in foster care during his teenage years and wound up in prison as a young man. He went on to become a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement.

During his lifetime, Malcolm X was a controversial figure. McKinney said some people may still see him as controversial because they do not know his whole journey.

"I believe his message was ... to stand up and be proud of who you are and to not allow your situation to define you and not to allow others to hold you back from the things that you believe in and that you seek," McKinney said.

Fellmann helped arrange the book donation. He said he got inspired when the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission voted in mid-September to add Malcolm X to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted in 2024.

State prison director Scott Frakes welcomed the donation. He said he read the book at age 12, at the urging of a friend, and credited it with helping him see the world in a much different way. He said he would recommend it to others.