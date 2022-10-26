Donations to the Nebraska GOP decline following contentious convention

LINCOLN — Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nosedived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment.

Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission (NADC) and the Federal Election Commission (FEC), averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.

The Nebraska Democratic Party has outraised the state GOP in recent months based solely on its latest FEC filings, which show the party has received about $548,000 since July 9. The party's latest NADC filing was not available.

The Nebraska GOP convention was filled with tension from the start. It culminated in a group of delegates ousting the chairman at the time, Dan Welch, which prompted a wave of resignations among other party leadership. Delegates then elected now-Chairman Eric Underwood in Welch's place.

Underwood did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the fundraising totals.

University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor Randall Adkins said he wasn't surprised by the drop in contributions. He said it is likely linked to the change in party leadership, which may have damaged the trust previous donors had in the organization. Adkins said the party will most likely mend that damage.

"The question is, how long will it take," he said.

Some speculated that the outcome of the convention was an act of resistance against Gov. Pete Ricketts' influence on the state party. Ricketts and his family have been among the biggest financial backers of the state GOP for years.

Of the $1.6 million donated before the convention, the Ricketts family contributed more than $555,000. But since the convention, the family hasn't donated any money to the state party, according to records.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said Ricketts has used his financial influence to control the party. But after the new leadership got rid of "all his people," Kleeb said it degraded Ricketts' trust in the party.

A Ricketts spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The lack of Ricketts' money isn't the only reason for the lagging numbers. Though Ricketts would often contribute large lump sums to the party, other contributions prior to the convention also ranged in the thousands. Since then, most contributions have been below $1,000. One notable exception came from the party's candidate for governor, Jim Pillen, who gave $6,500 on July 28.

Both state parties have been buoyed by sizeable outside contributions from national political committees seeking to elect members of their party to Congress.

The Nebraska GOP received a $100,000 contribution from the National Republican Congressional Committee in September, according to FEC records. The committee's deputy finance director Coleman Covington didn't respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee contributed more than $266,000 to the Nebraska Democratic Party between August and September, according to FEC records.

The flood of outside money comes as incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, attempts to fend off a challenge from State Sen. Tony Vargas, a Democrat, to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District — one of the few House races nationally that political observers view as competitive. The Cook Political Report, for example, on Tuesday identified 86 of the 435 U.S. House races as being competitive. Of the 86, Cook rates 33 as toss ups. Nebraska's 2nd District, which includes Omaha and parts of western Sarpy County, is one of those 33.

Kleeb said much of the DCCC money went to support Vargas' campaign.

Kleeb has previously criticized the national Democrat establishment for not contributing enough to local Democratic candidates running in red states. However, she said the Nebraska Democrats' relationship with the national party is better than ever, and will serve as "building blocks" for 2024.

In the latest NADC report, which covers contributions and expenditures up to Oct. 4, the Nebraska GOP did not document any contributions beyond Aug. 1, even as the party logged expenditures up to Sept. 16.

This could be explained by the party operating with a smaller staff since the convention, leading to a backlog of contributions that have yet to be documented. In the federal reports, the state GOP continued to receive a steady flow of contributions up to the end of its latest filing period on Sept. 30.

Since the convention, the state GOP has been without an executive director, who typically handles most of the party's day-to-day operations. Underwood previously told The World-Herald that he doesn't expect to fill the role until early next year, but he didn't anticipate the vacancy would have much of an impact.

Among the recent recorded contributions in the NADC report were more than 40 anonymous contributions of exactly $250 — the maximum an individual can donate without being named — which were all logged on Aug. 1.

Adkins said that detail could reflect a potential backlog, but acknowledged it was strange.

"It's an oddity that raise more questions than answers," Adkins said.

Welch told The World-Herald that the flow of contributions while he was chairman varied, but they were typically higher during election years. He said there was "a good amount" of money in savings when the new leadership took over, so the party should be able to continue operating even with fewer contributions.

If contributions don't bounce back in the long term, however, Welch said that could hurt Republican candidates running in down-ballot races, particularly candidates who are unable to fund their own campaigns.

Adkins said that over time, fewer contributions could prevent the party from sharing important information and resources with candidates, and in general the party would not be able to function as normal.

"Eventually, that lack of support will starve the party," Adkins said.

Neither expect that to happen, however, and both men said they anticipate the party will build back its contributions.

Adkins also pointed out that although less money might be going straight to the party, that doesn't mean money isn't going to Republican candidates.

Signs of this can already be found through Ricketts' recent contributions. Though he hasn't donated to the state GOP since the convention, he's made over a dozen contributions directly to Republican campaigns, and paid $314,000 to a new PAC called the Nebraska Future Action Fund, which has made attack ads against State Sen. Matt Williams' campaign for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, and against Greg Gonzalez's campaign for Douglas County sheriff.

"The money hasn't gone anywhere," Adkins said. "It's probably just going in a different direction."