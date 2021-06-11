Donor to Nebraska anti-gambling campaign will pay record-breaking late filing fee

Collective Prosperity did not submit its reports until Feb. 24 and March 8, well past the filing deadlines. The reports were not sent until after the campaign finance agency sent two reminder letters. No explanation of the delay was provided publicly.

Attempts to reach David Lopez, an Omaha attorney who argued Collective Prosperity's case to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission, were unsuccessful, as was a message sent to Rob Phillips III, an Ohio attorney listed as the group's agent.

Daley said Collective Prosperity sought relief from the late fees by arguing that the original amount was excessive and would create an undue hardship on the entity. The commission granted relief in that case and three others considered earlier this month. None were denied.

Jack Gould of Common Cause Nebraska found the commission's decision troubling. He said it seems "strange" that a shadowy out-of-state organization would put so much money into a Nebraska ballot issue, miss the deadline for reporting its donations and then ask for relief.

"It looks like just another dark money game, and we'll never know who was behind it," Gould said.