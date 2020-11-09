Doug Bereuter joins other former House Republicans pushing back on election fraud claims

WASHINGTON — Former GOP Reps. Doug Bereuter of Nebraska and Jim Leach of Iowa have joined other former Republican House members who are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud.
“As former Republican members of Congress who swore an oath to the Constitution, we believe the statements by President Trump alleging fraud in the election are efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election and are unacceptable,” the group wrote in the open letter published by various news outlets.
The former lawmakers wrote that every vote should be counted and the final outcome accepted by participants because public confidence in elections is the bedrock of our democracy.
“Going forward it is our hope the nation will, regardless of party or persuasion, recognize that President-elect Joe Biden has won this election,” they wrote.
Support Local Journalism
Bereuter represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District from 1979 to 2004. In a World-Herald interview on Monday, Bereuter said he signed the letter because it’s important not to shake public confidence in the country’s elections.
“While President Trump has an opportunity to pursue legal recourse in the states where he has concerns, he has to be very careful about simply not undermining the integrity of the election when he doesn’t have proof,” Bereuter said.
The burden is on Trump to share any proof he might have of wrongdoing, he said.
“If he can’t, he needs to graciously concede the election and, most importantly, he needs to permit the transition to go forward,” Bereuter said.
Our best staff images from November 2020
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.