Doug Emhoff, husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, stops in North Omaha for drive-in rally

Pinkney credited his AP government teacher at Burke for sharing the value of his vote and said he was excited to cast it for Biden and Harris because of their willingness to address health care and police reform. Emhoff walked with him as he submitted his early ballot in the election drop box at the library.

Spurlock told the crowd in their cars she was excited to go to the polls with her mother Nov. 3 and cast her first presidential ballot for the person who she hopes will be the first Black woman vice president.

She said she hopes to follow Harris' path and someday become a lawyer. She said Biden and Harris have the best chance to unify the country.

“I want to work in the criminal justice system and create change,” Spurlock said. “That’s exactly what Kamala did in California. That’s what she and Joe Biden will be doing in the White House.”

Emhoff, in brief remarks, addressed the news that two traveling campaign staffers for Harris’ team tested positive for coronavirus, saying both are healthy and doing well. The seriousness of the pandemic, he said, is why the Biden-Harris campaign is trying to model proper behavior.

“Everyone wear a mask,” he said. “Keep social distancing. Wash your hands. Just follow the science.”