LINCOLN — Over the last five years of hosting drag story hours in her Omaha business, Debra McKnight said she has never received a death threat — until last week.

McKnight said she received two bomb threats that she believed were incited by legislation that's growing increasingly common across the U.S., including multiple proposals in the Nebraska Legislature this year.

"The only thing dangerous about drag story hour has been religious conservatives and Republicans elevating their threats and fear-mongering," McKnight said.

McKnight and dozens of others showed up at the Nebraska Capitol on Friday to oppose Legislative Bill 371, which would ban individuals under 19 from attending drag shows. Earlier, one opposing lawmaker suggested that the legislation encouraged the recent threats against local drag performances.

The bill's introducer, State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, pushed back against this claim. After learning of the threats made to McKnight, he said he had reached out to the business and condemned such threats.

LB 371 was the final bill scheduled for a hearing before the state Judiciary Committee on Friday on the final day of hearings this session. Six people testified in support of the bill, while dozens showed up to oppose it, with opposing testimony stretching into the evening.

Under the bill, an owner of an establishment that hosts a drag performance that admits people under 19 would be charged with a misdemeanor, and the establishment would be fined $10,000.

"I think this is a fair amount, as those who allow this kind of perversion should be held accountable," Murman said.

Murman and other supporters have repeatedly insisted the bill is not meant to attack the LGBTQ+ community. He said he intends to protect children from "sexual exploitation."

"I have nothing against anyone dressing in drag or participating in drag shows," Murman said. "I love everyone. But this is about making sure kids are not at drag shows and are not introduced to an overly sexual and inappropriate behavior."

However, opponents don't see it that way. Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, said bills like LB 371 are part of a growing national trend. Murman's bill is one of 430 bills proposed across U.S. state houses this year that the American Civil Liberties Union has labeled as "anti-LGBTQ."

Four of those bills are in Nebraska, including LB 574, which would ban gender-altering care for transgender and nonbinary youths under 19. The bill just advanced to the second round of debate Thursday after an emotional three days of debate on the floor, and it drew criticism from LB 371 opponents during Friday's hearing and an earlier rally in the rotunda.

Several LGBTQ+ rights activists reiterated their promise to continue fighting against such legislation.

"You have more than one voice in your Nebraska Legislature," said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has led the opposition to LB 574.

Many of those testifying against LB 371 were transgender people, with several claiming that the bill criminalizes them for merely existing in the presence of minors. One trans woman, Katie Kilian, sang the national anthem and then said if the bill became law, her performance would have been illegal because multiple people in the hearing room were under 19.

"Our art and our culture are not inherently sexual," Kilian said.

Murman repeatedly stated that an amendment he proposed for LB 371 would clarify the only drag performances that would be affected were those that qualified as "adult entertainment." However, when questioned by committee members Sens. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and Carol Blood of Bellevue, he couldn't give a clear definition of what he considered adult entertainment.

Drag story hours, for example, could be considered adult entertainment depending on the content of the book, the drag performer's stage name or if the intent of the event is to influence the children's gender identity, Murman said.

DeBoer asked Murman if he believed it should also be illegal for anyone, regardless of whether they are in drag, to perform adult entertainment in the presence of minors. When Murman said yes, she then asked if his bill should just leave out drag entirely and aim to regulate adult content. Murman said he agreed he wants to restrict adult content, but he held firm that he wanted certain drag performances to be included in the regulations.

A number of local drag artists showed up to oppose the bill. Most explained that drag performances to minors weren't as inappropriate as Murman and other LB 371 supporters were claiming, and performances that with more mature content largely did not admit young people.

At a rally held in protest of LB 371 on Friday afternoon, two drag performers — Polly Roxia and Babygirl Tuchawi — read an excerpt from of one of what they described as the "very scary books" they read at drag story hours, titled "Unicorns Are the Worst!" Roxia argued that drag performances are not something that people should have to stand up and fight for.

"It's just queer people showing queer art," Roxia said.

