During a wild week in Washington, there was some Nebraska-related news

WASHINGTON — Last week featured a presidential debate like no other, more white supremacy talk and the opening salvos of a coming Supreme Court confirmation battle.

Oh, and President Donald Trump announced that he has the coronavirus.

Congress managed to punt any government shutdown until December, just in time for the holidays, while negotiations over a new pandemic relief package remain stalled.

The marquee event was expected to be Tuesday night’s presidential debate, but Trump interrupted Democratic nominee Joe Biden so much that it was nearly unwatchable. When given the opportunity to denounce white supremacists and urge groups such as the Proud Boys to stand down, Trump instead told them to “stand back and stand by.” That left even fellow Republicans urging Trump to clean things up.

“I think the president had a strong performance, but I also believe that he needs to be clear about his stand against white supremacy,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told reporters at the Capitol the next day. “It’s abhorrent. I’ve said that over and over again, and I think he needs to clarify that.”