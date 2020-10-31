Eastman campaign warned against picking up ballots for voters; group says it did nothing wrong

LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen warned the Kara Eastman campaign Friday against having campaign workers pick up early ballots from the election office for voters.

But a spokesman said the campaign had done nothing wrong and called the controversy “contrived and false.”

In a letter to the campaign manager, Evnen said he had been “given to believe” that two field organizers for Eastman’s congressional campaign told other campaign workers that they could offer to serve as voters’ agents and get ballots for them.

Evnen, a Republican, advised that such a practice is illegal under Nebraska law and called for the campaign to “immediately cease and desist” from offering or acting as voter’s agents. He also said he had referred the incident to the Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

“These are serious matters which must be addressed by the Eastman for Congress campaign,” Evnen said.

Dave Pantos, the Eastman campaign manager, said the Secretary of State’s Office never contacted the campaign to check on the accuracy of the report before releasing the letter to the public.