Effort to revamp Nebraska school aid, ease property taxes ends for now

LINCOLN — A key lawmaker called it quits Friday on efforts to deliver property tax relief by revamping the state school aid formula.

State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, put her Legislative Bill 890 on hold in the face of stiff opposition from senators who argued that the measure would disproportionately benefit large schools and would amount to a property tax increase for rural property owners.

The proposal would have increased state aid to schools by $728 million a year, thus reducing the need for property taxes. About 60% of property taxes go to pay for schools.

"We have a proposal that works for all Nebraskans and all taxpayers," Walz said, arguing that the only way to fix the property tax problem is by increasing state support of education.

But opponents called the proposal "completely unacceptable" because it would take $548 million out of a tax credit program and repurpose that money for school aid.

The so-called LB 1107 credit program provides income tax credits for property taxes paid. For this year, the credits will offset about 25% of school taxes.