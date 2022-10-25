Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General

For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.

Current Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican, opted not to seek a third term. State Sen. Mike Hilgers, a Republican who previously ran for the seat in 2014, is seeking the office.

Hilgers, who has served as speaker of the Legislature since 2021, will appear on the ballot with Larry Bolinger, a candidate with the Legal Marijuana NOW Party.

The attorney general is the state’s chief law officer, responsible for a range of duties from defending the state in court to issuing legal opinions to prosecuting crimes. It pays an annual salary of $95,000.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Larry Bolinger

Age: 53

Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Occupation: Author; student at Bellevue University pursuing master’s degree

Home: Alliance

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, five children

Why are you running for this office?

I see many of the problems not being addressed in this office. We are not addressing issues of mental illness in our prison system. We have the highest per capita prison overpopulation in the nation with no plan to fix the ongoing problems. We are 20 years behind everyone else in law reform. I see the need for change. I will provide the necessary law reform and the expansion of diversion programs. Diversion programs have proven to reduce repeat offending by 60% and it has reduced crime by 40% according to studies in 20 states.

What would be your top priority if elected to this office?

My top priorities are law reform and utilizing diversion programs to reduce recidivism in our prison system. I will be addressing mental illness in our prison system, addressing overreaching penalties, conducting law reform, trying essential cases, and expanding diversion programs to reduce recidivism. Develop a specialized team to represent the people properly to help address and protect issues of Consumer Rights, Human Rights, Parental Rights, Defamation, Discrimination, environmental regulations, and individual Amendments. My priority is to make sure the people are properly represented.

How would you evaluate the current performance of the Attorney General's Office? Are there specific operations that you think could be improved on?

There are several ways to evaluate the current performance. Assessing our overpopulation in our prisons, what is being used for rehab and diversion programs, and our recidivism rate would be addressed. Nebraska has the highest per capita prison overpopulation in the Nation and has an increasing recidivism rate. That’s a failed policy. I would also review what lawsuits the AG supported and if it failed to meet what is Constitutionally correct. Several suits our AG supported failed Constitutionality. I would question if the suits were politically motivated or what was actual lawlessness.

Across the U.S. in recent years, both Democratic and Republican attorneys general have moved to challenge the actions of the president when that president belongs to the other political party. Do you think that is a problem? Why or why not?

The Attorney General should never choose party politics over what is actual law. If they choose party politics over the law, it is a derelict of duty and they should be removed from office in a vote of “No Confidence.” If Congress or the President presents a policy that violates Constitutional Law or Nebraska interests, it would be grounds to argue as one of the Attorney Generals' jobs is State interests. I claim “Independent” and have campaign management support from each party so everyone is treated equally no matter party affiliation. The AG argues what is Constitutionally correct and should not be politically motivated.

Why should voters pick you to serve as the next attorney general?

I know what people need because I have worked hard to get where I am today. Nothing was handed down to me. I make things better because I have been part of the working class all my life and I know the struggles. I am a Veteran and graduate of the University of Nebraska. I have the education to bring our legal system into the 21st Century. In my two decades of campaigns, I always represented the needs of the people. I will continue to do that as the next Attorney General.

Mike Hilgers

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Occupation: Owner and founding partner, law firm (Hilgers Graben)

Home: Lincoln

Public offices held: District 21 state senator, 2017-present

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running for this office?

I am running because we need a strong attorney general to protect Nebraskans. From protecting against federal overreach, supporting law enforcement, keeping our communities safe, and protecting our water, I am prepared on the first day to fight for Nebraskans.

What would be your top priority if elected to this office?

My top priority is to provide excellent legal representation to the people of Nebraska and to take on the urgent and important fights that matter to our families and communities. From keeping our communities safe, to protecting water, to protecting our constitutional rights — I'll make a stand for Nebraskans.

How would you evaluate the current performance of the Attorney General’s Office? Are there specific operations that you think could be improved on?

Attorney General Peterson has done an outstanding job as Attorney General. I am honored to have his support and endorsement, and will build off his excellent work of the last eight years.

Across the U.S. in recent years, both Democratic and Republican attorneys general have moved to challenge actions of the president when that president belongs to the other political party. Do you think that is a problem? Why or why not?

The rule of law is not partisan, and our state and federal constitutions know no party. It is a problem if any president infringes on the rights of citizens, and when that occurs it should be challenged.

Why should voters pick you to serve as the next attorney general?

I am ready to step in from day one to serve Nebraska. From building a successful and large law practice, to my over 15 years as a practicing attorney, to my service in the Nebraska Legislature, I am uniquely prepared to be the next attorney general. I respectfully ask for their vote in the general election.