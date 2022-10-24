Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor

Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor.

The winner will replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who has served two consecutive four-year terms and is barred by term limits from seeking a third.

Republican Jim Pillen emerged from a contested, and at times contentious, primary earlier this year. His running mate is Joe Kelly, former U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska.

Democrat Carol Blood lacked a serious challenger in the primary, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman ran unopposed in the primary.

Blood's running mate is former State Sen. Al Davis.

Zimmerman will appear on the ballot with running mate Jason Blumenthal.

Carol Blood

Age: 61

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Owner, Blood Business Consulting (I write business plans, feasibility assessments and help with grant reporting)

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: Bellevue City Council at-large, 2008-16; District 3 state senator, 2017-present

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: Our priority is a better Nebraska for all. We will immediately have statewide strategic planning sessions where we travel to communities across Nebraska. All will be welcome. This allows us to better identify the needs of Nebraskans and set forward metrics that track our success and failures. Our budget will mirror those wants/needs and Nebraskans will know how their money is being spent and have a voice in the process. Being able to identify local concerns such as housing, workforce, infrastructure, taxes, rural depopulation, healthcare and more helps government better focus on how to wisely invest your tax dollars.

Much has been made about Nebraska's loss of skilled young people. What can the state do to reverse this trend?

My priority for this demographic is universal childcare; quality schools; affordable housing for various stages of life; outdoor amenities; proximity to communities with employment with good wages; entertainment and shopping; expanded transportation choices, and access to excellent health care choices. A focus on support for basic LGBTQ+ equality that includes non-discrimination protections in employment and housing. Implementing a PK-14 education system that allows HS seniors the ability to get up to a free two-year degree at Nebraska’s community colleges to enter a good paying job with benefits and no college debt in areas like IT, health care, agriculture, insurance and the trades.

Would you support a ban on abortions in Nebraska with the only exception being for life-saving procedures, meaning no exceptions for rape or incest? If not, what action by the Legislature would you support on this topic?

No, I would not support a further ban on abortion in Nebraska. We must preserve reproductive rights, preserve the physician-patient relationship, and allow physicians to provide care while avoiding criminal prosecution. Politicians are not doctors and we have no business setting limitations on access to reproductive health services such as fertility treatments, contraception or neonatal hospice. We must protect the physician-patient relationship and allow health care professionals the ability to do the job they’ve been trained to do. This is a standard of care issue when it comes to being able to treat Nebraska mothers.

Some Nebraska property owners are not claiming a sizable portion of tax credits created to offset property taxes. Does the state need to do more to provide property tax relief? If so, what is your plan to provide additional property tax relief to Nebraskans?

Nebraska has passed down unfunded and underfunded mandates to political subdivisions for decades. Political subdivisions are creatures of the state. When we hand down millions of additional costs, they have few choices to balance their budget and unfortunately must raise property taxes. Nebraska creates the illusion they play no role in raising your property taxes. We must fully fund our schools. The current TEEOSA (Tax Equity & Educational Opportunities Support Act) formula is antiquated. Nebraska needs circuit-breaker threshold policy to reduce property taxes for Nebraskans. Targeted tax breaks provide property tax relief when a taxpayer needs it the most be they rural or urban residents.

The World-Herald found that Nebraska has the most overcrowded and fast-growing prison system in the nation. How should the state address its overcrowded prison system?

We have dodged this challenge through two administrations. Effective reform can be made without sacrificing public safety. We must wisely use taxpayer dollars to reform. We can’t build our way out of this mess. We need more problem-solving courts i.e.: Our current Veterans Court; to create a residential housing program for parolees who commit technical violations; consider geriatric parole from age 70 to 75; reduce penalties for non-violent offenders and create probation system pilot programs. Ninety-five percent of inmates will eventually be your neighbor and we must incentivize their participation in better programing to increase an inmates chances at successful rehabilitation.

Much of the past year has been defined by large — and at times controversial — projects, including a new prison, a canal in western Nebraska-eastern Colorado and a new lake between Omaha and Lincoln. Have you identified any large capital projects that as governor you would call for?

Any future projects will be from the voices of Nebraskans. As previously stated, we will implement a state-wide strategic plan to identify what is needed across our state based on the voices of our residents. We need to stop tackling big projects without a concrete plan. Over the last two decades these projects often end up taking taxpayer dollars with little to no return on investment. We can do better with appropriate planning to make sure our needs are met, our future looks bright so we can have a better Nebraska for all, and not just a privileged few.

Jim Pillen

Age: 66

Party: Republican

Occupation: Livestock producer; founder and chairman, Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics

Home: Columbus

Elected offices held: District 3 University of Nebraska regent, 2013-present

Family: Married, four children

Top priority: First and foremost, we need to focus on fixing our broken tax code and solving our property tax problem. Our property taxes are way too high, and that impacts every Nebraskan and hurts our economy. Transformative tax change is a big undertaking, and it’s going to require not only fiscal discipline at every level of government, but also an attitudinal change. We have to bring stakeholders together, from rural and urban areas, with the goal of setting parochial interests aside and doing what’s best for the whole state. Nobody can achieve transformational tax change alone, but together, we can.

Much has been made about Nebraska’s loss of skilled young people. What can the state do to reverse this trend?

Nebraska’s young people are in high demand, and we have to compete aggressively to keep them here. That process should start early, in high school. If we can do more to connect young people to private-sector internship, apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities in their junior and senior years of high school, they’ll have existing employer relationships in their own communities when they start looking for jobs. We also need to make our scholarships, like the University of Nebraska’s Regents Scholarship, more competitive. So many of our kids want to stay here; we just have to give them the tools.

Would you support a ban on abortions in Nebraska with the only exception being for life-saving procedures, meaning no exceptions for rape or incest? If not, what action by the Legislature would you support on this this topic?

Life is a precious gift of God’s grace, and it should be protected by Nebraska law from conception until natural death. I will do all I can to advance the cause of life and protect unborn babies. Making progress is going to require a pragmatic, problem-solving approach, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to pass additional pro-life protections next year.

Some Nebraska property owners are not claiming a sizeable portion of tax credits created to offset property taxes. Does the state need to do more to provide property tax relief? If so, what is your plan to provide additional property tax relief to Nebraskans?

Nebraska has made progress on property tax relief, but we have more work to do. First, we need to tightly control spending at every level. Government should treat nickels like manhole covers. Next, we need to balance the “three-legged stool” of state taxation by sawing the property tax leg down to size. We also need to move to a fair, commonsense, income-potential assessment system for ag land. Finally, we have to reform the TEEOSA (Tax Equity & Educational Opportunities Support Act) school aid formula so that every Nebraska student’s education is supported by the state, no matter where they live.

The World-Herald found that Nebraska has the most overcrowded and fast-growing prison system in the nation. How should the state address its overcrowded prison system?

The statistics are clear. Nebraska doesn’t have an overincarceration problem; we have a capacity problem stemming from decades of underinvestment in our prisons. Public safety is government’s most essential function. As governor, I will work to expand prison capacity and programming to meet our public safety needs and reduce recidivism. I support the construction of a new state prison, and will continue making the investments our prison system needs. We cannot just open up the gates and allow unrehabilitated, dangerous offenders back into our communities before the completion of their sentences. That’s unacceptable.

Much of the past year has been defined by large – and at times controversial – projects, including a new prison, a canal in western Nebraska-eastern Colorado and a new lake between Omaha and Lincoln. Have you identified any large capital projects that as governor you would call for?

When I’m governor, I will work to ensure the state executes well on these projects. I also believe we need to speed up progress on major infrastructure improvements, including rural broadband, by giving the state a reasonable level of bonding authority. Major projects, like expanding our state highway system, have taken too long because the state hasn’t had the access to the capital required to complete them. We can bond in a fiscally responsible way that meets our modern infrastructure needs.

Scott Zimmerman

Age: 48

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: Fifth grade teacher, Omaha Public Schools

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: To represent all Nebraskans and to ensure that state business is run efficiently, effectively and with equality for all.

Much has been made about Nebraska’s loss of skilled young people. What can the state do to reverse this trend?

I will focus on creating an atmosphere that industries will be encouraged to flourish in by increasing opportunities for private postsecondary specialized training in Nebraska and reducing government implemented barriers to innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors. Additionally, I will work to ensure all Nebraskans have access to high-speed internet. A remote workforce has become a game changer and many residents of our state do not have the access to the resources in order to take advantage of these opportunities. I will also work to develop robust recreational opportunities throughout the entire state including arts and entertainment.

Would you support a ban on abortions in Nebraska with the only exception being for life-saving procedures, meaning no exceptions for rape or incest? If not, what action by the Legislature would you support on this topic?

I will work to ensure that this type medical procedure would be a last resort, performed under the most extreme circumstances, including rape or incest, and performed in a hospital. Everyone deserves bodily autonomy and highly personal medical decisions should be left to the physician and patient. I will focus on investing in our foster care and adoption system in order to provide alternatives for expectant mothers to consider other than the unthinkable. Ultimately, when the government regulates personal medical decisions, the scope of a medical professional's option to provide the necessary care for a patient becomes diminished.

Some Nebraska property owners are not claiming a sizable portion of tax credits created to offset property taxes. Does the state need to do more to provide property tax relief? If so, what is your plan to provide additional property tax relief to Nebraskans?

As a state, we are overly dependent on property tax revenue. As governor, I will focus on ensuring Nebraska's tax revenue is not being squandered away by evaluating Nebraska's largest tax burdens including public education and the judicial system. Ultimately, I would like to work towards establishing a system where property tax values are locked at a fixed rate based on purchase price and have an expiration date for individuals who are of retirement age and who own their property free from liens.

The World-Herald found that Nebraska has the most overcrowded and fast-growing prison system in the nation. How should the state address its overcrowded prison system?

Incarceration in our state prisons should be a last resort and reserved for violent offenders and individuals who are a true threat to our safety and security. I will work to reduce the burden on this system by reducing or eliminating prison terms for non-violent offenders. I will divert resources into rehabilitation and mental health programs in order to support these individuals and their transitions to becoming better citizens of Nebraska. The judicial system must be non-political and I will work to ensure equality before the law is the top priority in our state.

Much of the past year has been defined by large – and at times controversial – projects, including a new prison, a canal in western Nebraska-eastern Colorado and a new lake between Omaha and Lincoln. Have you identified any large capital projects that as governor you would call for?

I would look to bring professional sports to Nebraska. The addition of these high dollar industries will have a tremendous impact on our economy. This type of investment would bring tremendous job growth and opportunities that simply do not exist in our current economy. Industries like entertainment and food service would flourish. Opportunities for small businesses to develop and thrive would be available. This would be a wonderful opportunity for Nebraska to break the "fly over state" reputation and become a destination location!