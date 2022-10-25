Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts

Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who previously served two terms as auditor, is seeking to return to his former office. Libertarian Gene Siadek also is running for the office. They'll appear on the ballot along with Legal Marijuana NOW candidate L. Leroy Lopez. The winner will serve a four-year term.

The Office of Auditor of Public Accounts conducts audits of various governmental entities in the state and establishes standards for different financial duties. The Auditor's Office investigates reported allegations of government waste, fraud and abuse. The position pays an annual salary of $85,000 per year.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

L. Leroy Lopez

Candidate for the Legal Marijuana NOW. He did not respond to The World-Herald's candidate questionnaire.

Mike Foley

Age: 68

Party: Republican

Occupation: Lieutenant governor, State of Nebraska

Home: Lincoln

Elected offices held: State senator, 2001-07; auditor of public accounts, 2007-15; lieutenant governor, 2015-present

Family: Married, six children

Website: None

Why are you running for this office?

To restore the public's confidence in the government's proper use of public funds

What would be your top priority if elected to this office?

Manage a team of highly professional auditors who would dig deep into the current use of public funds to insure that the funds are being used in a way that is respectful of the hard-working Nebraskans who pay taxes.

Are there any changes you would call for or support to help the Auditor’s Office catch abuse and waste?

As I was during my prior service in this office, I will be an aggressive auditor who will report truthfully to the public on our findings. Nothing will be swept under the rug!

How would you evaluate the current performance of the Auditor’s Office? Have you identified areas where operations could be improved?

The Auditor's office is well run but can always be improved.

The Auditor’s Office functions to ensure the responsible operation of government. How would you assure Nebraskans that you are fulfilling the responsibilities of this position?

My prior service in this office is the guide to how I will conduct my duties in the new term of office.

Gene Siadek

Age: 58

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: Director, water distribution, Metropolitan Utilities District

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running for this office?

In a state where Republicans currently hold control of all the statewide constitutional offices and a supermajority of the Legislature, and with no Democrat running in my race, I think it's important to get a different set of eyes on the books as the watchdog of the public dollar. I will serve as an INDEPENDENT set of eyes on public accounts throughout our state.

What would be your top priority if elected to this office (no more than 100 words)?

Tax increment financing (TIF) is one of the most abused tax shelters in the state. The intent was to help blighted areas in desperate need of capital. I would try to shine a light on these abusive policies.

Are there any changes you would call for or support to help the Auditor’s Office catch abuse and waste?

The leadership of the agency needs to change. The Auditor’s Office has become simple placeholder for the Republican Party. I would become extremely proactive in the process of looking for abuse of government agency spending.

How would you evaluate the current performance of the Auditor’s Office? Have you identified areas where operations could be improved?

I would rate the staff of the Auditor’s Office as excellent. I have read many of their reports. They are extremely informative, thorough and very candid. Many reports often point to money handling issues in need of improvement. I would rate elected leadership as below average. If elected, I would become a megaphone for the department when abuse is found. I would encourage the department to push the boundaries in their efforts to find abuse. I would loudly encourage the public to report suspicious government spending behavior.

The Auditor’s Office functions to ensure the responsible operation of government. How would you assure Nebraskans that you are fulfilling the responsibilities of this position?

I would ask Nebraskans how often have they heard of the auditor uncovering abusive behavior over the last several years? The answer is probably none. If elected, you will be made aware of our work either by old media or social media. I am confident that significant abuses exist and I will work tirelessly to expose them and make sure they are properly dealt with.