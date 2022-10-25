Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer

Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.

Incumbent John Murante, a Republican who served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature, is seeking a second four-year term in the office. Libertarian Katrina Tomsen is challenging Murante.

The state treasurer receives and disburses most of the money coming to the state, returns unclaimed property and administers the college savings program. It pays an annual salary of $85,000.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

John Murante

Murante, 40, did not return voicemails seeking his participation in The World-Herald voter guide.

Katrina Tomsen

Age: 48

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: self-employed optometrist working part time in Omaha

Home: Upland

Elected offices held: None

Family: Single

Website: None

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for the office of Nebraska state treasurer mainly because I want to be a third party candidate after the polarized election of 2020. I recently moved my residence from Omaha to Upland and needed a state-wide office. Other candidates in the Libertarian Party did not want to see the incumbent treasurer run unopposed, and I took their lead.

What would be your top priority if elected to this office?

My top priority is to sound the alarm bells loud and clear. As I was studying about the duties of the treasurer in a nonprofit organization, the most important duty of the treasurer is to sound the alarms when there are troubles. The rest of the executive office should know what to do when there are alarms. The red flags are so obvious that any citizen should recognize the problems in our state.

Among the responsibilities of the treasurer, what in your opinion is the most important?

The most important is to work with Health and Human Services to make child support fair for the payor, the receiver, and the child. I understand that it’s a complicated issue of which few are ever satisfied. Added to the mix is the troubles of social engineering; and it’s not going to get any easier if we continue to ignore the algorithms of big data influencing our personal lives. More than just money exchanging hands, we are going to need appropriate counsel.

Within the purview of the treasurer, are there any regulatory/legislative changes that you would call for?

Our state is losing a layer of government every time a county votes out the township boards. Townships were designed as a 6 square mile patchwork of real estate that was recognized by engineers for telecommunications. The townships were the way to decentralize the government in small, manageable, inexpensive areas across America. Real estate managers and land owners may or may not recognize the value of self-governing. In any capacity, I’d like to recognize the township boards and to support them and to call upon them whenever possible. The equivalent to counties without townships is a county district.

Why should voters pick you to serve as the next treasurer?

I was born and raised Nebraskan. I have seen my small business, and others, under attack since 2015. I have watched farm families struggle and children flee the state for reasons unspoken. As I look around, I am the only one that protects my brain with a Faraday hat. The treasurer cares for resources in Nebraska: children and education. I may even get a bit dogged about unclaimed property because in this day and age I suspect a lot of fraud and abuse.