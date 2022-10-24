Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

The 3rd Congressional District is by far the Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state.

It's also a Republican stronghold. A Democrat was last elected to represent the district in congress in 1958. The winner will serve a two-year term starting in January.

Democrat David Else and Legal Marijuana NOW candidate Mark Elworth Jr. are challenging Republican incumbent Adrian Smith, who was first elected to the office in 2006.

In addition to covering all of western and central Nebraska, the district stretches to cover the northeast and southeast corners of the state. That includes Washington County and the city of Blair to the north.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

David J. Else

Else could not respond to The World-Herald in time.

Mark Elworth Jr.

Age: 46

Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Occupation: Retail broker

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Never married, one child

Website: None

Why do you believe voters in the 3rd District should pick you when they cast their ballot this fall?

Voters should pick me because I support women's right to choose, gay marriage and LGBTQ+ rights, equal rights for all ethnicities and beliefs, strengthening public education, and protecting people and our environment. I believe love is greater than hate. Government should work for the best interests of the people and not political donors. I have a strong desire to serve the people. Neither do I accept political donations nor do I align myself with a polarized political party. I want what is best for our state, country and the people.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

We should roll with inflation and not combat it. Abruptly stopping inflation could result in stagnation or maybe even crash the economy, housing market and stock market. The country needs to continually adjust to change.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

No, I would not limit access to abortion. I believe in women's right to choose.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why or why not?

I support student loan forgiveness because helping people in tough times is a good thing to do. Debt forgiveness helps lots of people and their families move on and get ahead.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

Climate change is a real issue. I will take any issue about climate change seriously. I support building a sustainable economy and necessary infrastructure.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

The federal government needs to invest in K-12 and post-secondary education — students and teachers alike. Young people need educational options that fulfil the needs of our workforce. Teachers deserve greater respect, too, and if the profession is treated more seriously, more skilled teachers would be attracted to the career choice.

When talking with constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

People I talk to think that law enforcement is not protecting or serving the public. They are over-policing minorities and young people, causing unequal hardships across communities. People are worried that the Nebraska police are on a power trip and do not respect the rights of individuals. The police have demonstrated they use violence and the people, in turn, are scared of their presence. The police should be helping people, not looking for ways to criminalize them. The police should be solving crimes, not creating them. My solution is to refocus the police so we can defund and disarm them.

Adrian Smith

Age: 51

Party: Republican

Occupation: U.S. congressman

Home: Gering

Elected offices held: Gering City Council, 1994-1998; Nebraska Legislature 1999-2007; 3rd District congressman, 2007-present

Family: Married, two children

Why do you believe voters in the 3rd District should pick you when they cast their ballot this fall?

Nebraska’s 3rd District wants a strong, conservative and effective representative in Washington. I hope to continue representing our interests and values which recognize the importance of individuals and the private sector to grow our economy and create jobs. I will advocate for federal policy which supports, not undermines, the successes of economic freedom and individual opportunity.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

Congress must limit the reckless federal spending we have seen enabled by the Biden-Pelosi agenda. We must reverse President Biden’s reckless policy decisions that have tanked economic growth, slashed wages, worsened the labor shortage, and added to the deficit.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

Nothing is more sacred than protecting the innocent life of the unborn. I believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death. I also support and promote adoption as an alternative to abortion. I am fully supportive of pro-life legislation and completely opposed to taxpayer funding for abortions.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why or why not?

I do not support President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. It has been projected that the president’s unfair student debt transfer scheme will cost American taxpayers $400 billion at a time we can least afford it. This reckless move does nothing to address the high cost of college and will make inflation even worse.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

The climate has been changing since God created the Earth. While I believe we have a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment, it is irresponsible and short-sighted to implement policies that harm the U.S. economy and hurt working families with dramatically higher energy prices in the name of addressing climate change. By investing in an all-of-the-above energy policy with particular emphasis on home-grown sources of energy such as clean coal from neighboring Wyoming, bio-fuels grown right here in Nebraska and clean energy such as nuclear power, we can meet our energy needs while minimizing man-made environmental impacts.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

There has long been a need to bring discouraged Americans off the sidelines of the economy and back into the workforce. Unfortunately, under the failed policies of the current administration, the need has grown. That is why I originally introduced and currently cosponsor the JOBS for Success Act, a bill to ensure states are doing everything in their power to connect Americans with economic opportunity and provide them the support they need to remain and earn advancement in the workforce. We must also ensure tax policies intended to reward work remain tied to work.

When talking with constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

The Nebraskans I have spoken to are extremely concerned with the failed leadership of the Biden Administration and the challenges this has brought to the 3rd Congressional District and the rest of the nation. The border crisis, out of control spending, weak leadership on foreign policy that emboldens our enemies, and record inflation driving up cost of food, gas, and housing has resulted in Americans to lose faith in the federal government. In order to address these issues, we must first elect a Republican majority to the House in order to begin reversing the harmful policy decisions made over the last two years.