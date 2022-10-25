Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska's 49-member, single-house Legislature is sure to see some new faces when lawmakers convene in January.

A total of 25 seats are up for election this year, with all but three of those featuring a contested race. The contests up for consideration include 10 districts in the Omaha metro area.

As is the case around the state, some Omaha area races feature incumbents seeking reelection and opponents seeking to oust them. Others are contests between two newcomers, either because the incumbent was term limited or decided against seeking reelection.

The races are nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation does not appear on the ballot. The winners will serve four-year terms — with one exception. In the Millard-area District 31, an appointed incumbent and her opponent are vying to finish the two years remaining in the term of State Sen. Rich Pahls, who died earlier this year while in office.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

District 4

Brad von Gillern

Age: 62

Party: Republican

Occupation: Business development director, Lueder Construction

Home: Elkhorn

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Top priority: My top priority in the Legislature is to lower the overall tax burden on Nebraskans. The state is blessed to be in a strong financial position and is not only able to continue the terrific progress in the reduction of tax rates made in the last session, but also increase property tax refunds from excess revenues currently held in the coffers. A serious reconsideration of the 50-year-old system of levying taxes must occur, and I plan to be a significant part of that discussion in my term.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

There are many passionate views on this topic that will be pulling in opposite directions. To get any reduction from the 20-week limitation currently in place, will require some level of compromise. While my heart would desire that no child would ever be aborted, I would support a 12-week limitation with exceptions for rape and incest, as was proposed for the special session. I will support what saves the greatest number of lives, of the most vulnerable Nebraskans.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Even with the $1 billion of tax relief passed in the last session, the state budget is still swollen with excess revenue that could, and should be sent back to the taxpayers. The “rainy day fund” is nearly five times the amount that it was six years ago and we know that if that money stays in Lincoln, it will be targeted by “spenders”. We also need to do a better job of advertising what has already been done, as many taxpayers are unaware of the Nebraska Property Tax Credit and failed to claim that on their income taxes.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

While the cost of a new prison is staggering, (estimates of $270 million), the human cost of allowing criminals to run free is incalculable. We have seen the results of this in some of the larger (left-run) cities in the US where no-bail policies, early release policies, and reduced sentences have allowed repeat offenders to rob, assault, rape and murder innocent citizens. I believe that a criminal sentence should not be altered or adjusted, based on the capacity of the prison system. If we need more space to house dangerous criminals to protect our families, then let’s get busy building it.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

The single best action that we can take in Nebraska to add credibility, safety, and security to our election process, is to pass the Voter ID ballot initiative. It is a ridiculous argument to claim that this presents a hardship to voters when those same citizens are required to possess a government-issued ID to drive, cash a check, receive government assistance, and even health care. State ID’s are available for as little as $10. If we can’t ensure that the individual casting the ballot is who they say they are, the system is ripe for fraud.

Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek

Age: 55

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Vice president and owner, Mortgage Protection Insurance Services Inc.

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: My top priority is to support growing businesses and families. Nebraska’s greatest resource is our people. Period. Sound fiscal policy and investment is critical, and in order to be competitive, we need to understand what drives hard-working Nebraskans to stay and grow their families here. We must invest in excellent higher education and skills training for new graduates AND experienced people changing careers. Nebraskans deserve good wages, inclusive policies, and affordable child care — and it’s good for business, too.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I trust women to make their own health care and family planning decisions. So many voters are sharing concern about the extreme abortion ban the Legislature almost passed last spring and their belief that politicians should not interfere with their freedom to make these very personal decisions. Nebraska’s medical community is clear that extreme abortion bans are not good for our state. As a state senator for Legislative District 4, I will vote to protect all Nebraskans’ reproductive rights.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Fair tax policy is a priority for our district. I hear from many neighbors struggling under the burden of ever increasing property taxes on top of rising prices. This is especially difficult for anyone on a fixed income. Property taxes fund many critical services to our community, including our local public schools. Our state’s approach to school funding is out of balance and that is one of the many reasons I am running for Legislature. We deserve representatives that will set aside quick fixes and do the work to ensure Nebraska’s neighborhoods, businesses, and hard-working families can grow.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Nebraska’s prison population has steadily grown over the last decade, while most other states reduced their numbers. We’ve reached more than 150% of the system’s design capacity and more than half are nonviolent offenders. Staffing and turnover issues are also a problem. To address the overcrowding crisis, I support problem solving courts, treatment programs as an alternative to prison, correcting parole eligibility calculations and ensuring quality programming required for release. In the big picture, I will prioritize legislation that addresses long-standing issues that contribute to crime including education, mental health, poverty, and racial disparity in statewide arrest and incarceration numbers.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Nebraskans can be confident and proud that our elections are conducted securely. I strongly believe voting is both a right and responsibility. I support efforts to increase voter education and turnout, while keeping our elections fair and safe. Nebraska’s voter turnout was significantly higher in 2020, when the Secretary of State sent ballot application requests to every registered voter. I believe we should continue that process. If Nebraskans vote to amend our state constitution to require valid photo identification to vote, I will work as a legislator to prevent disenfranchisement, and ensure every eligible voter has the required identification.

District 6

Machaela Cavanaugh

Age: 43

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Co-owner, She's Electable

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: District 6 state senator, 2019-present

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: My priorities have always and will continue to be focused on improving the quality of life for Nebraska’s most vulnerable populations. In the next four years I will continue to fight to increase Nebraska's investment in services for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, access to high quality health care, expansion of Medicaid postpartum up to one year, paid family and medical leave, affordable housing, addressing food insecurity, investing in our mental health crisis, and reducing recidivism in our corrections system.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

Women have always been the primary health care decision makers for themselves, their spouses and their children. I would never support a ban on abortion in Nebraska. It is my job to ensure that Nebraskans have access to high quality health care, it is not my job to legislate what goes on in the exam room. Furthermore, as a mother of three I know that every pregnancy and birth is unique and complex. As a legislator, I believe that the government does great harm when it applies blanket bans and outlaws critical health care. I trust women. I trust doctors. I trust Nebraskans to make their health care decisions.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Property taxes are not based on ability to pay, making them extremely regressive. Counties have few ways to pay for services provided and are given unfunded mandates from the state. I would restructure funding for services, so we may begin to manage the state budget in a transparent and fiscally responsible way. Until the state takes back its financial responsibility, our local taxing authorities will never be able to cut property taxes. This is not an issue that can be solved by creating more tax credit funds. The Nebraska Legislature needs to take on the responsibility for state spending so our local governments are not left holding the bag.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Nebraska needs to build a new prison, but without criminal justice reform we will never address prison overcrowding. I support and advocate for legislation that reduces recidivism, overhauls sentencing, invests in community-based programming, and addresses the issues surrounding poverty causing high incarceration rates. I will continue to oppose keeping policies that allow for "jamming out," leading to individuals being released without supervision or support. Our correctional system is failing Nebraskans. The Governor refuses to adopt best practices shown to successfully reduce prison populations in states like Texas, has made our state less safe and has cost taxpayers millions of dollars annually.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Nebraska elections are currently conducted with a high standard of integrity. Cases of election fraud in Nebraska and nationally number in the single digits. Rather than giving air time to those who would seek to cast doubt on our system of elections for wholly self-serving reasons we should be focused on efforts to enfranchise voters such as, same day voter registration and enhancement of early voting and vote by mail programs. A healthy democracy requires healthy voter participation. Efforts such as voter ID laws, which seek to place barriers to participation in our democratic form of government should be rejected outright as unnecessary, unhelpful, and wholly un-American.

Christian Mirch

Age: 35

Party: Republican

Occupation: Attorney/owner, Mirch Law, LLC; police officer

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, one child, and one on the way

Top priority: With so many issues facing our state, it’s hard to narrow down just one "top priority." However, after knocking the entire district, the voters’ opinions are clear: we must address the unsustainably high tax burden that has been largely ignored, the high cost of housing, and ever-increasing cost of food and medication. While some may claim they alleviated the tax burden facing Nebraskans, those living in District 6 know that these are hollow claims. I plan to focus my energy on completely overhauling our outdated and tax code to reduce the financial burden on families, small businesses, and retirees.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

While I am pro-life, as a representative of the people, I understand that my personal beliefs come second to what the majority of my constituents believe is best for our state. As to hypothetical legislation, I would meet with my constituents and have open forums prior to any vote. I realize that this is a deeply personal issue that involves complexities regarding health and safety. Representatives cannot be constituencies of one. It will not always be easy, but as a representative I owe it to my constituents to cast votes based on what the majority of my constituents want.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Our state’s overreliance on property taxes to fund education and local government has resulted in retirees being taxed out of their homes, while new families and young people find themselves unable purchase their first home. With personality politics bringing about filibusters and stalemates at the Legislature, we have seen little done to reform our tax code and provide the much-needed property tax relief. By developing trust that bridges the rural-urban divide, I will work collaboratively with my colleagues to bring true property tax relief, while ensuring that we are adequately funding education and providing opportunities for our youth to thrive.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Criminal justice reform requires a four-prong approach. First, we should continue to develop prevention and diversion programs that have demonstrated success. Second, while prisons stand as manifestations of the failure of both society and the incarcerated, we must ensure that prisoners and staff are safe. Therefore, we must build a new prison to safely house dangerous offenders. Third, I believe that prior to breaking ground on a new prison, the state needs to develop programing and job training programs for low-level offenders. And fourth, the state needs to develop a comprehensive reintegration program that supports inmates transitioning back into society.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Securing our elections are essential to protecting our democratic republic. I believe that we should always work to prevent efforts to undermine our elections. Requiring voters to produce identification at the polling place ensures that bad actors don’t attempt to vote multiple times and prevents those who are not lawful voters from illegally influencing elections. We require identification to engage in any number of activities, including the exercise of certain constitutional rights, which is why many favor voter ID laws. In fact, a recent study showed that voter ID laws are supported by approximately 81% of respondents. See https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2021/06/21/80-of-americans-support-voter-id-rules-but-fewer-worried-about-fraud-poll-finds/?sh=19e4c78f1e0b

District 8

Marilyn Arant Asher

Age: 71

Party: Republican

Occupation: Co-owner of Asher Valley Farms LLC

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Campaign website: Marilynasher.com

Top priority: Secure Nebraska’s strong future! This will be done by promoting property tax relief, protecting Nebraska citizens by supporting law enforcement, and preparing Nebraska children for the future by providing Back to Basic education. My concern is for the future of Nebraska’s children. Nebraska taxpayers and voters should have a greater voice in where their children attend school and what curricula they are taught.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I would support legislation that restricts abortion. Life begins at conception. I am not in favor of abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Age restriction of the unborn child and exceptions that would promote legal abortion would need to be worked out. The life of the mother is one exception that I would approve. Pregnancies that result from rape or incest should carry harsher penalties for the perpetrator, especially when minor females are involved. I am willing to work with other senators to come to a solution for restriction. I am opposed to abortions up to the time of birth.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Even in the face of nationwide inflation, we must have law enforcement and fire protection for our communities. Property taxes provide those services but target citizens who have become homeowners, business owners and farmers/ranchers. I take the same approach as Mayor Jean Stothert and State Senator Lou Ann Linehan. Both of those officials have maintained that spending must be controlled. Our budgets must have savings accounts for possible times of disaster. I would pursue business development for the state, especially in the agricultural industry. Reviewing expenditures of school districts could also be done annually to reduce their percentage of property taxes.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Having worked in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, I have witnessed increasing crime rates working against the efforts of NDCS to comply with the American Correctional Association’s requirements for a humane prison system. NDCS has done a good job in that regard. With the increasing census we may have no choice but to build another prison. We must also encourage individuals who are open to programming to re-enter society, but will have a portion of the prison population who will not be eligible or who refuse to do so. I am in favor of preventative community programs.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Several initiatives were put forth in the last unicameral session to ensure advance inspection of voting machines by a qualified third party. Voter ID at the polls should be a requirement for voting. Requiring proof of ID, in person, at the polls is the best insurance for a secure election. In the case of absentee voting or for military personnel, steps should also be taken to verify identification. The Legislature would need to adopt some method used other states for proof of ID that would ensure security of our ballots.

Megan Hunt

Age: 36

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Owner of Five Nine Shop & Project boutique

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: District 8 state senator, 2019-present

Family: One child

Campaign website: meganfornebraska.com

Top priority: Nebraska must prioritize policies to retain and attract our nation’s brightest minds, of all ages and backgrounds, to reduce brain drain and keep our communities strong.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I don’t support abortion bans of any kind, because I trust Nebraskans to make medical decisions that are right for them. I stand with the majority of Nebraskans who believe health care decisions should be between a person, their doctor, their family, and their faith. Every person seeking abortion care has a unique set of circumstances to consider that politicians cannot know or understand. In the Legislature, I will continue to fight to keep abortion care safe and legal in Nebraska.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

According to recent figures , nearly $200 million of available property tax relief is not being claimed by eligible taxpayers. We need to do a better job educating the public about available property tax relief and make it easy to claim. Comprehensive tax relief includes keeping our promises to fund our schools, keeping tax dollars in the public education system, and passing popular social policies that we know will support Nebraskans and increase our population. These are smart ways to grow our tax base and a comprehensive way to deal with property tax relief, instead of short-term solutions we have seen so many times before.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

I supported the smart justice reforms put forth in LB 920, which was the product of intense study and informed by analysis from the independent Crime and Justice institute. It fell victim to partisan gamesmanship this year, but we have many evidence-based solutions we can glean from that effort that are proven to reduce overcrowding and recidivism. Common sense solutions are available to us that pose no risk to public safety and better serve system-involved individuals: things like streamlining the parole process, strengthening probation options and programming, fairer charges and sentences for nonviolent offenders, limiting the use of mandatory minimums, and increasing the use of problem-solving courts.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I’m proud of our efficient and secure election system in Nebraska, which all of our local and state officials have repeatedly affirmed as just that: secure. In recent years, we have witnessed unprecedented, cynical, and partisan efforts to turn back the clock and erect barriers to voting through strict voter ID proposals. Voting is a fundamental right and putting an undue burden on citizens utilizing this right is something I will always oppose.

District 10

Wendy DeBoer

Age: 48

Party: Democrat

Occupation: State senator; adjunct professor at Hastings College

Home: Bennington

Elected offices held: District 10 state senator, 2019-present

Family: Single

Top priority: My top priority is fighting for middle class families. We have passed tax reform, including income tax cuts for businesses and individuals. I led efforts to get more relief for the middle-class and I will continue to fight for that relief. I also believe we need to be giving families tools to be successful: strong schools for kids, affordable health and child care, and support for our first responders to keep our neighborhoods safe. That’s why this year I championed a bill that provided retention bonuses for police officers.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I trust women and their doctors to make health care decisions and don’t think the government should be involved in these decisions. I opposed LB 933 earlier this year, which would have been a complete ban on abortion, with no clear exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. I don’t support criminalizing women or their doctors for life-saving medical procedures.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

In my first term, I supported the largest property tax cut in state history. The state doesn’t collect property taxes, so instead your property tax relief is returned to you through your state income tax return. I’ve been trying to educate my constituents about how to collect this relief. For four years, I have been working on school finance reform to ensure our kids have quality schools, while cutting your property taxes. Ideally, we would fund our schools directly, which would provide immediate and clear relief.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Keeping our neighborhoods safe is always my top priority. Because the penitentiary in Lincoln is outdated and beyond repair, we need to consider building a new prison. But, we know we cannot build our way out of our overcrowding crisis. We need to prevent crime from happening in the first place, along with providing consistent programming and rehabilitation services for non-violent offenders, such as problem-solving courts and mental health resources.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Elections in Nebraska are free and fair. The Secretary of State and our county officials have ensured us that Nebraska’s elections are secure. Earlier this year, I supported LB 843, an election bill that made voting by mail safer, added transparency for political advertising, and more common-sense reforms. Voters will also have the chance to support or oppose a law requiring an ID to vote this November.

Lou Ann Goding

Age: 59

Party: Republican

Occupation: Consultant to a family office

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, 2013-20

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: My top priority is utilizing my background in public accounting and private industry to improve government efficiency and reduce/balance the tax burden on individuals and businesses. Several other states have initiated audits to review processes for redundancy, reduction of unnecessary processes and better implementation of technology, thereby reducing state expenditures and ultimately the taxpayer burden. As a state we need to ensure we create an environment which will promote economic growth by balancing our tax burden, ensuring our infrastructure (broadband and roads) is robust and promoting entrepreneurship.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

The Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case returned the decision of abortion regulation to the states, closer to the people where it belongs. I support common-sense regulations that protect the health and safety of the mother such as clinic licensing, parental notification, and informed consent. There should be limitations on abortion informed by science that prohibit cruel dismemberment procedures and abortion as late as the moment of birth. I support restrictions, including viability and the ability to feel pain. I oppose taxpayer funding of abortion.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Property owners often don't associate the delayed relief of a credit on their tax return with the burden of current property tax payments in the face of rising inflation and property values. Spending by various taxing authorities should not increase more than the rate of inflation without an override mechanism at the local level for extenuating circumstances. Balancing the tax burden through comprehensive income/property/sales tax reform is critical to fostering economic development in our state. I will also assess programs for effectiveness and sunset those that either fail this test or have outlived their need.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Prevention of incarceration is a first step. Students promoted without successfully mastering the standards from the previous grade fall further behind. This academic failure often causes individuals to struggle finding gainful employment. I will support increased academic oversight in low performing school districts. Juveniles in the justice system need to complete academic course work while receiving support to ensure they can become productive adults. Resources, substance abuse interventions, incentives to businesses who will hire and train are options we should be evaluating. Violent criminals should receive support but not be released early.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I support the voter ID ballot initiative. If passed, the state will need to determine specific requirements for valid IDs for election day voting and early voting. There should also be a process for ensuring the voter resides at the address where they registered. Individuals who vote either in-person or by mail want assurance that their vote is counted, and that appropriate oversight is in place to ensure only registered voters who live at the associated address are voting. Voter integrity efforts will lead to more confidence in our system.

District 12

Robin Richards

Age: 41

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Business manager/accountant, Nebraska Arts Council

Home: Ralston

Elected offices held: Ralston Public Schools Board of Education, 2019-present

Family: Married, two children

Top priority: My top priority is to diversify educational funding in our state so that the price of education does not fall completely on property owners. Additional funding would be earmarked for career training in K-12 across our state, implementing and growing programs in our schools is how we build the workforce we need for our state. Finally, health care, in the 10 months my nephew fought cancer, the bills that piled up were enough to pay off his mother's home several times over. This cannot be our system, this cannot be health care in our state, and we can change it together.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I believe that the laws we have in place should stay as they are. Abortion bans and criminalizing medical procedures is dangerous not only for the patient but for doctors everywhere. I believe what happens in your doctor’s office is private and that no one owes me their right to privacy.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

The only way that we can lower our property taxes is to stop funding our educational system on the backs of property owners, we are one of less than 10 states that do so. Taking as little as a half of a cent of every dollar in sales tax would drop our education levies by about half in nearly every school district across the state. In Ralston our bond would drop from $1.25 to $0.63 (even with our $83 million dollar bond) Millard's would have dropped to around $0.70. (These numbers were calculated by NDE for LB 890, in 2022)

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

In the spring session of 2022, Sen. Steve Lathrop and the Judiciary Committee put out a complete and extensive plan for how to adjust our state plan on criminal justice reform that would get to the root of the problems of overcrowding, lack of programing, and sentencing reforms. The bill failed to pass but not because of the plan itself, it was politics that stopped this bill. We have to find a way to bridge the divide we are seeing in our nonpartisan unicameral so that we can have the best outcomes for our citizens.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I believe that updating the voter registrations and voting machines regularly is the start. Next, conducting robust audits and minimum cybersecurity, including threat assessment for registration lists should be used. Testing of the voting machines should be done prior to the election and training of staff and oversite should be thorough. According to the Secretary of State's Office, all of these items are a part of the system we currently use.

Merv Riepe

Age: 80

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired hospital administrator: Senior administration, Bergan Mercy Hospital (18 years), Children's Hospital & Medical Center (15 years)

Home: Ralston

Elected offices held: Ralston Public Schools board, 2020-present; District 12 state senator, 2014-18

Family: Married, one child

Top priority: Top priority relates to services provided and the cost to provide those services through taxes.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

The Supreme Court’s decision to direct abortion rights to states was appropriate. In Nebraska, we were served well by not having a special legislative session in 2022, which provided an opportunity to assess the legislative action in other states. Abortions are the result of unfortunate and difficult situations. I am prolife and want to understand as well as show empathy and compassion. We cannot serve in judgment of those facing this situation. We will find an answer. In that process, I will read any legislation as “must” and “may” language is decisive to legislation.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Grow the economy and population to share the tax burden, which requires diligent attention to existing programs and services, expansion of services and proposed new programs. We must look for value and elimination of needless duplication. We have no mountains, beaches, oceans, major lakes, ideal weather to attract and retain business and human talent. We have high taxes — together the appeal is limited. The overfunded the “rainy-day-fund” needs to be stopped and returned to taxpayers save a 90-day operation fund. Retaining an oversized reserve is too great a spend temptation to legislators.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Community safety must be our first concern. We closed State Mental Health Hospitals in the 1970s with the promise to create Regional Community Mental Health Centers. We successfully closed the hospitals but fail to establish CMHCs. State prisons, county jails and shelters became our response to needed inpatient mental health services for many. Before we close state prisons, we must have programs in rehabilitation, social re-entry, and job preparation as an incentive to stop “Jamming Out.” Any new prison should be located in proximity to Omaha given its population with hopes those incarcerated might retain some positive ties to children and family.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Elections are based on trust and confidence in the process. We must also have secure and timely voting logs along with adequate voting locations. In the interest of trust and confidence in an election outcome I support verification of qualified voters.

District 14

John Arch

Age: 67

Party: Republican

Home: La Vista

Occupation: Vice president for strategic initiatives, Boys Town National Research Hospital

Elected offices held: District 14 state senator, 2019-present

Family: Married, two children

Top Priority: In 2018 I pledged to fight for economic development policies that would help create jobs and grow the economy, pledged to put the safety and security at the top of our priority list, and I committed to lower taxes on our hard-working families and small businesses. Even through natural disasters and a global pandemic, I believe I kept those promises. Four years later our economy in Sarpy County is flourishing, we kept our businesses, schools, and churches open, and we passed historic tax cuts for all Nebraskans. I am asking voters for another four years in the Nebraska Legislature.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

As a pro-life state senator, I want to protect all innocent human life from conception through natural death. I will support ways to reduce the number of abortions performed in Nebraska, but no law should jeopardize the use of medically-necessary procedures, or contain any ban on in vitro fertilization. I also understand that there are many sides and views when it comes to abortion. My goal would be to make abortion extremely rare in Nebraska and I would carefully review any proposal before making a final decision. The specific language of any proposed law on this matter is very important.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

During my time in office, we have passed the largest tax cuts in state history including legislation that reduces both corporate and personal income taxes over the next several years. We have also made major investments in property tax credit programs to help ease property tax collections at the local level.

As a state, to reduce the property tax burden we need to look at both how we fund public education and mandates passed down to the local level. I believe that now is the time to start planning for a complete tax modernization for our state.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Our state prison facility is both outdated and inadequate to handle our incarceration and rehabilitation needs. Delaying the process any further will only exacerbate issues associated with overcrowding and hinder our ability to hire well qualified staffing. The expense of building a new prison with proper treatment and rehabilitation facilities will more than pay for itself in the long run. As our revenues have run steadily above projections and we maintain a cash surplus we should dedicate a portion of that funding toward a new modern facility. We can either pay now or pay more later.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

If voters do not have full confidence in our elections, they will never have confidence in our governing bodies. I support the passage of measures that will increase the confidence of the voters, including the Voter ID amendment to our Constitution, greater security measures regarding mail in ballots, the ending of blanket mailing of ballots to all registered voters in some counties, outlawing the practice of ballot trafficking, and increasing the number of select precincts automatically hand audited after every statewide election to confirm the accuracy of vote tabulation.

Cori Villegas

Age: 27

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Major incident specialist for tech company

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: None

Family: Single

Top Priority: Our children and schools need more resources and support in both mental and behavioral health. Every child is their own unique self and should be treated as so. We need to gather evidence-based research in providing proper programs and trainings. That will include learning from credible local professionals for guidance and advice. In order for children to succeed, we must set up their school for success. Funding must also account for necessary materials and reasonable paying wage for our hard-working teachers and paraprofessionals. There is much more we can do to set up a path for them and our children.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

Abortion is health care and I will fight that Nebraskans will have this medical procedure as an available option. Nebraska needs to push more for health care for all. As a state, we are falling behind the health care movement that this country fights for. There are many reasons for an abortion. People may disagree with some reasons, but a ban is on ALL reasons. Abortions also occur because the life and health of the pregnant person is at high risk. Even the VA will provide care for this reason. We can’t prevent people from having the choice to receive safe, essential health care.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

We are all suffering from property tax, especially the working class. There is no magical formula that will make it disappear, but we can start with small steps. I will ensure our hard-earned money is protected and properly distributed to benefit you and your family — whether that is through public education, first responders, public safety, and roads. Our property tax money should be going to our property and what makes it beautiful and safe. I will work with residents and share the true numbers of where their money is going.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Nebraska needs both prison and criminal justice reform. There are many instances where the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, such as those who commit non-violent crimes are sentenced for months to years in prison. I will encourage more probation time for suitable situations. Probation will decrease our prison numbers and allow more help in the community through volunteer service. There is also a need for true rehabilitation. For people who’ve shown long term good-behavior and are allowed early release, we must provide programs to help adjust for the better — such as teaching technology, finding a job, or even education.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I believe Nebraska is up to par. There are only two changes I believe we need to improve our elections. First, I would like to add an ID check at in-person voting. A government issued ID should be presented before receiving a ballot. The same should also happen when a voter formally assigns someone, an “agent”, to drop off their ballot for them. The agent should also present a valid ID. Two, allow same day registration. Sometimes you forget or life gets busy — me too. We should join the other 20+ states that allow same-day registration.

District 18

Christy Armendariz

Age: 55

Party: Republican

Occupation: Strategic sourcing at Nebraska Methodist Health System

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: My top priority will be to make Nebraska a more tax friendly state to raise a family and retire. I will reduce spending and implement new taxing models that increase economic development.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

To be clear, Nebraska already has restrictions in place that regulate the timing at which one can receive an abortion. That timing is 20 weeks after gestation. If/when a new bill is introduced surrounding the abortion restrictions, I would work closely with legislators to ensure the wishes of the majority of the District 18 voters are met. While visiting with the voters of District 18, abortion does not come up as the top issue to most. Overwhelmingly, the voters in this district would like to “stop the craziness”, to quote one voter, and just get things done.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

As I visit with voters, property taxes are the most common concern in District 18. I am developing an optional plan that would begin with full retirement age homeowners to take the opportunity to transition to a percentage tax, applied at the sale of their home and opt out of an annual tax burden. The option would not be income based like some other programs, and there would be parameters in place that would encourage economic development and make Nebraska a more attractive state to stay in, come to and invest in.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

I would need to read more on prison overcrowding to make a determination on what needs to be done. This is not an issue District 18 is talking about when I visit with voters.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Having spent my career in technology, I have a deep understanding of data security and how vulnerable data can be compromised. With a photo ID being standard in so many areas of our lives that, in my opinion, are nowhere near as important as elections in this country, I support presenting a photo ID to vote.

Michael Young

Age: 39

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Owner of Technology Consulting Solutions and Rooted Synergy Gallery

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College of Nebraska Board, 2016-20

Family: Three children

Top priority: As a father, business owner and taxpayer who has extensive experience in public, for-profit and nonprofit sectors, I want to ensure that Nebraska is welcoming for all while we continue to create a stronger, more vibrant and equitable community where people feel that their voice is being heard. We need to have a serious conversation about our property taxes and how we compare to other states. We need to be able to attract and retain young families and that starts with advocates in Lincoln understanding what our counties, school districts and families are facing.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

As I am endorsed by doctors and Planned Parenthood, my stance is that I do not support an abortion ban here in the state. I believe the current laws in practice allow the mother and doctor relationship to be maintained and that very personal decision about reproductive rights and health care options should be made by them alone.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

First, we must as a state start properly funding our school districts. The state is ranked 49th out of 50 U.S. states in funding our public school at the state level which moves the liability to the prospective counties and school districts. We must increase funding to not only attract and retain educators but to also lower our property taxes and the historical data has shown repeatedly that it directly lowers the taxes. Second, I would support an education campaign for homeowners to understand their options for property tax rebates. There are many current working options that are not reaching the citizens.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

We need to take a hard look into what are the causes and not just the symptoms of crime and violence. On average the state spends $200,000 on each incarcerated person. We need to invest at least 1/10th of that upfront with community outreach in schools at a younger age, partner with trades and community college to provide training for a living wage, and support funding for mental health services before in a preventative measure and also for our returning neighbors. Lastly, I would like to focus on length of terms for sentences as some sentences are way too long and that feeds into the overcrowding.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I believe the redistricting based off the 2020 election changed a lot for the districts. Just here in Douglas County over 40% of polling locations changed for voters. We need to make voting easier, not harder. I also do not support the VOTER ID initiative to be on the ballot this November. The will disenfranchise thousands of Nebraskans across the state and in our democracy, voting is a right!

District 20

Stu Dornan

Age: 64

Party: Republican

Occupation: Attorney

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Westside Community Schools board, 2000-03; Douglas County attorney, 2003-06; Nebraska Educational Service Unit #3 board, 2010-present

Family: Married, nine children

Top priority: In addition to tax reform, greater access to mental health services, and improving education outcomes, my top priority is public safety. This includes using my experience as an FBI agent and county prosecutor to support the difficult job of law enforcement. I regard public safety as the most important role of government. We must also prioritize youth intervention, improve rehabilitation so those in prison can be taxpayers upon release and not tax burdens, and address our serious prison overcrowding problem through responsible reform. We must also ensure that habitual, violent offenders are imprisoned for the safety of our communities.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I support policies that reduce abortion while providing reasonable exceptions. These exceptions include rape, incest, the life of the mother, severe abnormalities that threaten survival, and up to a reasonable number of weeks. I regard current state law at 20 weeks to be reasonable and am not aware of existing proposals that merit changing it. I would have voted against the Legislature’s “trigger bill” designed to ban all abortions in Nebraska. My views, I believe, are consistent with a majority of the citizens of District 20.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

Our reliance on property taxes over income taxes and sales taxes is out of sync. In 2021, the effective property tax rate in Nebraska is the country’s eighth highest. This puts us at a competitive disadvantage with our neighboring states. While the state has made progress in reducing our property tax bill, more work needs to be done. I support efforts to more broadly and fairly allocate the expenses of state and local governments over our largest revenue sources. We must take a hard look at sales tax policy to broaden it when appropriate by eliminating exemptions and ensuring compliance.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

I would utilize my experience as a former FBI special agent and Douglas County Attorney to take up the issue of criminal justice reform that the Legislature nearly enacted this year. We must continue to work together to address repeat offenders, provide meaningful opportunities for rehabilitative programs, institute and expand problem-solving courts, prevent additional crimes, and support and ensure justice for crime victims. We should consider building a new prison only if other means to address prison overcrowding are unsuccessful or insufficient.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Our elections in Nebraska have been secure and conducted fairly. It must be our shared goal to make sure that continues. We should honor the results of fairly managed elections, promote transparency of election officials’ work and the counting methods they use, enable all legally eligible voters to vote in a convenient and secure way, and prosecute those who attempt to disrupt this most important democratic process. Should the voter ID ballot measure pass in November, the Legislature should implement it without placing an undue burden on citizens while ensuring that compliance further reduces the risk of fraudulent voting.

John Fredrickson

Age: 35

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Clinical social worker; adjunct professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, one child

Top priority: My top priorities in office will be reflective of my values: strong community, helping those in need, and equality before the law. This is realized through strong public education statewide, accessible mental health and health care services, and policies that are welcoming and inclusive of all Nebraskans. Additionally, we are facing issues statewide with workforce retention, and we need to get serious about why this is. I’m interested in policies that support working families so we can attract and retain talent in Nebraska for generations to come.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I would not support a ban on abortion in Nebraska. I agree with the majority of our neighbors — these decisions are best left to an individual and their medical providers, and I do not believe that politicians should be involved in this process. Proposed restrictions with exceptions are extremely dangerous, as they do not take into consideration the nuanced reality of the clinical decision-making process. We need to trust Nebraskans to make the best decision for themselves and their families, and the government should not be involved in this process.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

In order to take property tax relief seriously, we need to look at long-term, sustainable solutions. Given the history of short-term fixes, it is no wonder that this is a perennial issue in our state. Nebraska is overly reliant on local property taxes to fund K-12 education. I am a proponent of increasing state aid to education so that there is sustainable, predictable funding for our schools. This would enable permanent reductions in property taxes. We must also consider new revenue sources, such as medicinal cannabis, and growing the tax base by attracting and retaining more people in our state.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

The overcrowding of Nebraska’s prisons is a crisis in need of immediate action. This is both a public safety issue as well as a moral issue as a society. We must address the root causes of crime and incarceration with a focus on evidence-based preventative measures, including investing in mental health services, early childhood education, supportive housing, and employment opportunities. The Nebraska Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group has released a report outlining 21 policy options to address prison overcrowding, which offers promising solutions. I am a proponent of revisiting these options to address the intolerable situation we currently have.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

It is important to note that we have free, fair and secure elections in Nebraska. In March 2022, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office released a report providing factual information about the security of the elections in our state. We need to continue to work towards ensuring all Nebraskans who are eligible to vote have the ability to do so without undue burden. We must provide accessible options that meet the needs of our neighbors, including early voting, vote-by-mail, and conveniently located ballot drop-boxes to ensure that eligible Nebraskans are able to exercise this important civic duty.

District 31

Kathleen Kauth

Age: 52

Party: Republican

Occupation: Owner, KT Beck Enterprises, LLC (mediation and consulting company)

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: District 31 state senator, June 2022-present

Family: Married, three kids

Top priority: Pushing back on federal government overreach. If it is not in the constitution it is a state responsibility. Decisions need to be made locally, by Nebraskans rather than decided upon in Washington DC and imposed locally.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

Nebraska's abortion limit was based on the age a child began to experience pain which was thought to be 20 weeks. Newer research shows that the pain threshhold is between 12-15 weeks. The 12 week threshhold is found in European countries as well. Simply reducing the Nebraska limit from 20 weeks to 12 weeks still supports IVF, life of the mother and the rape/incest exceptions.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

The Truth in Taxation legislation is a great start. Getting people energized and involved will help create the incentive for elected officials to adequately address property taxes. Identifying what those taxes are spent on, and whether or not they are meeting their goals will be an important part of determining whether or not they should be kept.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Reintroduce legislation to build a new prison. Our state penitentiary is well over 100 years old. To provide for the type of rehabilitation needed, to accommodate our larger state population (from when the penitentiary was originally built) and to safely house inmates, we need to have a new prison.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Voter ID will be a significant step. Legislatively, we can look at stopping ballot harvesting, making sure drop boxes are actively monitored, and ensuring our voter rolls are up to date.

Tim Royers

Age: 37

Party: Democrat

Occupation: President, Millard Education Association

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Top priority: We need to make sure our schools have the resources they need so our kids get the education they deserve. Despite growing needs and being one of the most cost efficient districts in the state, our schools have received a cut in state funding for the third year in a row. This hurts our students, but also hurts our homeowners by making us even more reliant on property taxes. We need a total redesign of school finance so that all districts receive adequate funding from the state and we can lower the property tax levies at the same time.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I will not support any restrictions to abortion access in Nebraska. These decisions are best left to Nebraskans and their doctors, not lawmakers in Lincoln. Given that Nebraska already has several policies in place, including a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks, a required 24 hour wait period, mandatory counseling, and restrictions on insurance coverage, I do not feel that the state should implement any additional restrictions, and should instead prioritize protecting the rights to medical privacy, safety, and bodily autonomy.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

We cannot accomplish meaningful property tax relief without comprehensive school funding reform. For too long, our state government has refused to acknowledge that they are not paying their fair share to support our next generation and have passed the responsibility to fund local schools to homeowners. Rather than committing adequate resources, we have implemented convoluted tax credit schemes that a significant amount of Nebraskans do not even benefit from. Rather than refunding local tax dollars with state tax dollars, we should lower the maximum property tax levy schools can use and repurpose all of the money allocated to credits and exemptions into school funding.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

We need to use multiple approaches that are recommended by criminal justice experts. First, we need to reassess our sentencing guidelines to make sure they reflect the nature of the crime committed. Second, we need to strengthen our programs for people that complete their prison sentences, so they can successfully return to the community, be gainfully employed, and avoid committing further crimes. Third, we need to look at capacity in our facilities. Sentencing reform and support programs will not lead to instant results, which means we need to make sure we’re addressing capacity concerns in the short term, too.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

Secretary of State Evnen made it clear earlier this year that elections in Nebraska are already fair and secure, and I have complete confidence that our elections already hold up to the highest standards of scrutiny. We need to make sure that regardless of your circumstances or where you live in the state, that all registered voters have an equal ability to vote and participate fully in the election process.

District 36

Rick Holdcroft

Age: 68

Party: Republican

Occupation: Military retiree, 28 years in the U.S. Navy

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: SID 177 Board, 2015-19

Family: Married, five children

Top priority: Sky-high taxes in Nebraska are driving away investment, qualified workers, and good-paying jobs. I will work to cut income and property taxes to incentivize investment in Nebraska and Nebraskans.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

I support common sense regulations like parental consent and science-based restrictions like viability, when a baby can feel pain, and when the heart starts beating. I oppose the use of any taxpayer dollars for abortion.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

First we need to better advertise and educate the tax payer on how to take advantage of the current programs. The process to claim an exemption on state income tax for property taxes paid for education needs to be streamlined. Second, I will work with local political entities (county boards, city councils, schools boards, community college boards) to identify unfunded mandates and work to optimize budgets to reduce spending and levies. I support the current “Truth in Taxation” actions to ensure tax payers are aware of real increases in property tax.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

I support building a new state prison to expand capacity and increase safety for our officers. I will also work to increase our mental health capabilities within the corrections system. And I will work to expand post-incarceration rehabilitation and reintroduction into society.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I support Voter ID at the polls to increase security and reduce errors. I will support legislative action to prohibit ballot harvesting. In the interest of transparency, I support the indication of party affiliation on the ballot for legislative races.

Angie Lauritsen

Age: 47

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Small business owner, Lauritsen Ventures

Home: Gretna

Elected offices held: Gretna City Council, 2016-20

Family: Married, three children

Top priority: My top priority is ensuring that families are safe and have the ability to succeed. There isn’t one subject that automatically makes this happen, instead it’s a combination of essential items. I support funding our police and fire departments to keep us safe. I believe there needs to be quality schools to give every child a chance to be successful. We need to make healthcare, including mental health, affordable and accessible. We also need a tax system that looks out for the middle-class and lowers property taxes, and does not raise taxes on groceries, medicine, and other essential items.

Would you support a ban on abortion in Nebraska? If so, what exceptions would you support and at what stage in the pregnancy should the ban apply? If not, what action should Nebraska take on abortion?

As a survivor of sexual assault, I will always fight for women and victims of violence. I believe these decisions are incredibly complicated and those decisions are better left to women and doctors, not politicians. I oppose a complete ban on abortion and feel it is essential to have exceptions for rape, incest, and the health and life of the mother.

Nebraska is putting more than $1 billion of income and sales taxes into property tax relief this year, with four credit and exemption programs, yet property taxes remain a major concern. What would you do to address property taxes?

I applaud the work done on property taxes in recent years, but we must do more. Gov. Ricketts announced that approximately 40% of people did not collect their property tax relief because they didn’t file the proper documents when they filed their income taxes. In principle, you should not have to give a loan to the government by paying additional taxes, only to get some of that money back in the future. People need to keep more of their hard earned money, I support approaches, such as funding our schools, which would provide immediate tax cuts.

Neither proposals for criminal justice reform nor authorization to build a new state prison passed this year in the Legislature. What steps would you support to address prison overcrowding?

Our top priority as senators is to keep our citizens safe. I’m the only endorsed candidate by the Omaha Police Officers Association and other law enforcement groups and am honored to have their trust in making these important decisions. I support building a new prison to replace the outdated state penitentiary. I also support common-sense reforms that look to prevent crime and help inmates get the mental and rehabilitative services they need, including job training, to allow them to become productive members of society. Any reforms should allow police to do their jobs to increase public safety.

Ensuring that elections are free, fair and secure has been a concern nationally. What changes are needed to improve Nebraska election laws?

I haven’t studied other states, but I have studied elections in Nebraska. I believe that elections in Nebraska are safe and secure. In a changing world with new technology everyday, I appreciate the consensus to ensure it stays that way. Our nonpartisan Legislature passed LB 843 earlier this year, which had multiple common-sense reforms on a 45-0 vote. Voters will decide whether or not to require an ID to vote, which I will respect the will of the voters. I am committed to keep our elections safe, secure, and fair.