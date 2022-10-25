Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents

Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents are up for election this year and both have contested races.

The board oversees the NU system, which includes the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney. The board is responsible for approving the budget and tuition rates, as well as hiring the president.

It consists of eight members who are elected by district and serve six-year terms.

This year's races include District 6, where incumbent Paul Kenney is running against Julie Hehnke. The district includes a sliver of counties in eastern and central Nebraska stretching from the state's northern to southern border. Along the Interstate 80 corridor it includes York, Hamilton, Hall and Buffalo Counties.

In District 7, outgoing State Sen. Matt Williams is running against Kathy Wilmot, a former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education. The seat is currently held by Bob Phares, who is not seeking reelection. The district includes most of central and all of western Nebraska.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

District 6

Julie Hehnke

Age: 62

Party: Republican

Occupation: School counselor, Grand Island Central Catholic School

Home: Grand Island

Elected offices held: Grand Island City Council Ward 3, eight years

Family: Married, once child

Why are you running for this office?

I believe Nebraskans deserve to have an experienced, knowledgeable and passionate educator serving on the Nebraska Board of Regents, which determines the direction of Nebraska higher education. I have been involved in education for over 40 years, working in public and private K-12 schools, as an administrator of an Education Quest grant, and within higher education. Working in the trenches as a school counselor has provided insight into the “REAL” issues students and families face regarding higher education. I am ready and willing to address these issues to ensure our university system is the best it can be.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NU system?

The greatest challenge currently facing the Nebraska University System is increased enrollment and sustainability of students. Declining enrollment, rising costs, student debt, and competing alternative career pathways that are cheaper and quicker, are factors contributing to this challenge. Higher education must “think outside the box and reinvent how they operate.” Course offerings, learning experiences, and skills taught must be those which will remain relevant in advanced, mobile, and uncharted situations. Colleges must prioritize creating a learning environment that will best meet the needs and expectations of our future students.

Would you support alcohol sales at Husker athletic events in the future? Why or why not?

At present, I have not seen evidence of a developed plan that will be able to efficiently and safely secure the sale of alcohol to attendees of legal age and prohibit minors from being able to buy alcohol at all Husker athletic events. However, if a plan is developed that is achievable at some or all athletic events, then I would support the review of the project to determine if the financial revenues and benefits are the best fit for the attendees of Husker athletic events.

In 2021 the regents narrowly voted down a resolution seeking to ban the “imposition” of critical race theory in curriculum. Administrators opposed the resolution, arguing in part that it was not necessary. Is this something you would seek to revive if elected or do you believe the board made the correct decision last year? Please explain your answer.

From my perspective as a life-long learner, I don’t believe in the practice of any theory being mandated to be part of curriculum learning for every program of study. If critical race theory is not being mandated to be included in every program of study curriculum within the university system, then I have no reason to revive this issue. However, the imposition of any singular point of view instead of including multiple points of view within a program of study would result in examining the learning environment's goals.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the Board of Regents?

Education is Nebraska's greatest resource, and I want to ensure higher education staff, curriculum, and instructional practices align with the values and integrity of Nebraskans. I am intent on aligning tuition costs with minimum wage and maintaining transparency of the university system's actions, policies, and procedures. Recruitment of students to study in Nebraska and seek jobs in their hometown communities through the creation and implementation of an education/business partnership pipeline is vital for local Nebraska growth. I am a knowledgeable, passionate, and determined candidate who will spend time on university campuses to secure the best learning environment for Nebraskans.

Paul R. Kenney

Age: 62

Party: Republican

Occupation: Farm and ranch owner; chairman of Kaapa Ethanol LLC

Home: Kearney

Elected offices held: NU Board of Regents, 2017-present; Amherst Public school board, 16 years

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running for this office?

After finishing my term for regent, I feel that I can represent agriculture in the state. With the system having a land grant college, an urban campus, a medical college, a rural campus along with a two year technical ag campus this job is very diverse. A job that takes many hours of training. I believe I would be able to continue what I started my first term. I would hope to expand enrollment with an eye on building more relationships that get our graduates hired in Nebraska! I would appreciate your support to help me build Nebraska.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NU system?

The greatest challenge facing the system is the decreasing number of students along with a very high inflationary time. We have great students that we need to get engaged in our state. That is our report card on our success. We have the ability to move the state forward with our next generation, our students are our future.

Would you support alcohol sales at Husker athletic events in the future? Why or why not?

We will be able to see during the basketball season how it works. Many other institutions that we play already sell alcohol at our away games. So we have the ability to analyze both our conference and our basketball area to see if we want to add it in other sports. We also need to see what our fans say.

In 2021 you were among the minority of regents who voted in support of a resolution seeking to ban the “imposition” of critical race theory in curriculum. If reelected, is this something you would support reviving or do you consider it settled? Has your thinking changed on the subject?

The final word in the resolution that we voted on was" impose" not "imposition." If reelected I would support that again. There are many different theories that are out there, do we teach them all or

Why should voters pick you to serve on the Board of Regents?

The voters I hope would have faith in my abilities and experience. I have been on many different boards that have exposed me to many different situations that help me make decisions for the correct path. Hopefully they have faith in me and the decisions I have made.

District 7

Matt Williams

Age: 73

Party: Republican

Occupation: Chairman of the board, Flatwater Bank

Home: Gothenburg

Elected offices held: District 36 state senator, 2015-present

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running for this office?

The continued success of our university system is very important to our state. Leadership is the key to maintaining that success. I believe my proven leadership skills and experience in making difficult and complicated decisions will help the board face the challenges of the future.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NU system?

I believe one of the greatest challenges facing our university system is maintaining affordability and accessibility for our students. This is particularly critical for students coming from the rural areas of our state. On day one, I would propose a continuing tuition freeze. In addition, our university needs to focus on meeting the workforce needs of our state. As your Regent, I will focus on jobs in our rural areas.

Would you support alcohol sales at Husker athletic events in the future? Why or why not?

The question of alcohol sales involves analyzing the issue from the perspectives of safety for fans and players, expectations of a multi-generational fan base, and the projected revenue dynamics. When weighing these factors, I agree with the decision made by unanimous vote of our current Board of Regents to allow alcohol sales at PBA. This brings our university in line with many other Big 10 universities, and many other universities across the country.

In 2021 the regents narrowly voted down a resolution seeking to ban the “imposition” of critical race theory in curriculum. Administrators opposed the resolution, arguing in part that it was not necessary. Is this something you would seek to revive if elected or do you believe the board made the correct decision last year? Please explain your answer.

Indoctrination of students or the imposition of radical political beliefs, such as critical race theory, has no place at our university. President Carter has publicly stated he will personally monitor the situation. As your regent, I will monitor this issue very closely and hold President Carter accountable.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the Board of Regents?

As a banker in Gothenburg and a state senator representing central and western Nebraska I’ve advocated for our shared conservative values and stood up for rural Nebraska families. During my eight years in the Legislature, I voted to lower property and income tax, voted to eliminate taxes on social security income, voted pro-life, voted to protect gun owner rights, voted to maintain funding for our university, and voted for economic development measures to address our workforce shortage. This past session, I introduced and passed legislation directing $25 million of state dollars to the USDA project on Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

Kathy Wilmot

Age: 72

Party: Republican

Occupation: Training officer, accreditation manager, EEO officer with the Kansas Department of Corrections (retired); former educator

Home: Beaver City

Elected offices held: Nebraska State Board of Education, 1996-2003

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running for this office?

Ensuring Nebraska students have access to an affordable, quality education that allows them to compete and succeed in their chosen profession is a high priority. In addition, transparency and fiscal accountability to the taxpayers and public is of great importance. A personal goal is to work closely with farmers, ranchers, and businesses to meet the needs of western Nebraska now and in the future. It is important that we work to develop opportunities and implement advances which allow families and our youth to remain in and prosper in western Nebraska.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NU system?

Maintaining our high standard of excellence in education and our Nebraska values in the environment of changing times, social pressures and economic challenges is a must. It is critical that our education is world-class, that we maximize technology and provide opportunities from border-to-border in our state. At the same time, we must not lose sight of the values that make Nebraskans unique.

Would you support alcohol sales at Husker athletic events in the future? Why or why not?

Husker athletic events have historically been “family friendly” events to be enjoyed no matter the age of family members. We expect our players to be role models our youth can look up to and emulate … I believe it is important for our spectators to do the same. I would not support alcohol sales at Husker athletic events.

In 2021 the regents narrowly voted down a resolution seeking to ban the “imposition” of critical race theory in curriculum. Administrators opposed the resolution, arguing in part that it was not necessary. Is this something you would seek to revive if elected or do you believe the board made the correct decision last year? Please explain your answer.

I would seek to bring Critical race theory at the University back for consideration. Critical race theory often disincentivizes individuals because they are told they are the “oppressed” and as a result see their potential limited by their skin color or race. On the other hand, individuals who lack color are to believe they are inherently racist and “oppressors.” Materials or methodologies that focus on skin color or that seek to rank individuals and their value based on race or color has no place in our university curricula. Each individual has potential; our focus should be on helping individuals develop and maximize that potential.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the Board of Regents?

As a life-long, sixth-generation Nebraskan, I have benefited from the quality education and “the good life” afforded to me as a result of the sacrifices made by others. I desire to offer my service and the experience I have gained as a former educator, administrator and supervisor to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to enjoy the freedoms, quality education and “good life” experiences that I and many of us have had. As a board member, I will be a strong voice for constituents and students.