Electronic keno apps deleted from casino regulation bill in Nebraska

But on Monday, he said he was not acting because he opposed the policy but rather because the bill could not pass with the number of votes required if it included electronic keno.

"If we fail to do this, we will have failed in our responsibility" to implement the will of the voters, Hilgers said. "I think that would be a black mark on this institution."

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha argued for electronic keno to remain in the bill. He said that removing that authorization would leave local keno parlors at a major disadvantage, which would, in turn, hurt communities that rely on keno revenues. Lathrop represents the Ralston area of Omaha, which gets 10% of its revenue from keno.

"What's Ralston going to do?" he asked.

Along with expanding the types of gambling available in Nebraska, the casinos could offer keno themselves under the ballot measure, which allows them to offer "all forms of games of chance." Lathrop said that means the casinos could offer electronic keno and shorten the waiting time between keno games.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said she plans to try again to prohibit in-state betting on Nebraska sports teams in LB 561. The bill is on the last of three rounds of consideration.