Electronic keno apps deleted from casino regulation bill in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers ditched a proposal Monday that aimed to help local keno parlors compete with voter-approved racetrack casinos.
Senators voted 27-11 to strip out sections of Legislative Bill 561 that would have allowed people to play keno using electronic apps, as long as they were physically in a place where keno was allowed.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln pushed for the change. He argued that the electronic keno portions would cost the bill too many votes and jeopardize its passage. The measure needs 33 votes to take effect.
The bill, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, implements a trio of casino measures placed on the ballot through an initiative petition drive. The Nebraska Constitution requires the votes of at least two-thirds of state lawmakers to change laws passed by citizen initiative.
The casino measures, which passed last fall, include a constitutional amendment allowing casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks and laws regulating the casinos and earmarking most of the tax revenue for property tax relief.
Opponents of expanded gambling, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, took aim at the electronic keno portions of LB 561. Those provisions survived attacks during both first- and second-round debate. Hilgers was among those opposing electronic keno earlier.
But on Monday, he said he was not acting because he opposed the policy but rather because the bill could not pass with the number of votes required if it included electronic keno.
"If we fail to do this, we will have failed in our responsibility" to implement the will of the voters, Hilgers said. "I think that would be a black mark on this institution."
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha argued for electronic keno to remain in the bill. He said that removing that authorization would leave local keno parlors at a major disadvantage, which would, in turn, hurt communities that rely on keno revenues. Lathrop represents the Ralston area of Omaha, which gets 10% of its revenue from keno.
"What's Ralston going to do?" he asked.
Along with expanding the types of gambling available in Nebraska, the casinos could offer keno themselves under the ballot measure, which allows them to offer "all forms of games of chance." Lathrop said that means the casinos could offer electronic keno and shorten the waiting time between keno games.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said she plans to try again to prohibit in-state betting on Nebraska sports teams in LB 561. The bill is on the last of three rounds of consideration.
Currently, the bill would set some limits in sports betting, which was authorized at casinos under the constitutional amendment.
It would limit sports betting to people in designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. It would prohibit bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under age 18, as well as minor league sports.
LB 561 also would ban the use of credit cards for gambling in the casinos and would allow people to voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling problems. It would raise the age for betting on horse races to 21, up from 19, to match the age limit at the casinos.
The bill would require background checks for people applying for gaming operator licenses and would create an enforcement mechanism for paying the taxes. It also would create new crimes for such things as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble.
The measure would merge the existing State Racing Commission with the yet-to-be-formed Nebraska Gaming Commission, creating a seven-member State Racing and Gaming Commission.
