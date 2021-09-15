Employees at Nebraska state prisons describe realities of understaffing

When COVID-19 hit, he said, experienced staff with suggestions to reduce contamination were "laughed at." He didn't find out for three days that 12 inmates on his floor had tested positive, Hebbard said. By that time, he said, he had been in three different positions in three different housing units.

Asked what might help, he said "An overhaul of the whole department."

Brooke Myers, who said she is bussed to work in Tecumseh, said she was recently asked to serve in a sergeant's role for a day, a position she, as a 19-year-old who has worked for the department less than six months, had no training for. She and Bergner noted to The World-Herald that they were not speaking for the department.

Several speakers mentioned a problem with decision-making being centralized rather than made by local leadership, which one testifier said began when the department's current director, Scott Frakes, started in 2015. Important decisions aren't in control of the wardens at the facilities who are there every day, testifiers said. Several testifiers also identified the need for a drastic increase in wages.