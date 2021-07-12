Ernie Chambers files complaint against judge in same-sex adoption case

He said the judge, whom he termed a "scalawag in judicial robes," warranted discipline under the Nebraska Constitution because he acted unlawfully and had inflicted "extreme mental anguish on a family."

"His contemptuous conduct is so blatantly inhumane, cruel and devoid of ordinary human compassion that the Angels of impartial justice and judicial rectitude droop their pinions and blush in mortification," the former lawmaker said.

Chambers also argued that Luebe's comment about being "old-fashioned" suggested "he knew his putting the kibosh on the adoption petition of a qualified couple flew in the face of the law, but his 'old-fashionedness' led him to disregard what he knew the law to be, in order to render a vindictive decision in keeping with his prejudiced predilections."

Luebe did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the complaint.

Hoagland and Valdez were able to complete the adoption at the end of May, following the state high court ruling and the transfer of the case to a different judge.