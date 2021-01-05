Ernie Chambers' tenure in the Legislature is ending (again), but his devotion to his causes remains

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s longest-serving state legislator isn’t planning on fading into the background, even after being forced out of the Legislature by term limits for a second time.
In an interview last week, State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who has represented his North Omaha district for 46 of the past 50 years, said he plans to remain an active advocate for the end of racism, a fair shake for the “downtrodden,” and his many other causes, from blocking the hunting of mountain lions to abolishing the death penalty.
He’s just not ready, yet, to say what form that would take.
“I’ll quote that old Confederate general, Stonewall Jackson: ‘If the sleeves of my coat knew my plans, I should have to burn my coat,’” Chambers said.
The 83-year-old senator, known for his fiery floor speeches and trademark dress of sweatshirts and blue jeans, said that “people” have talked to him about “certain things,” but he’s not yet revealing his plans.
“I will always be involved in the things that involve the community,” Chambers said. “But exactly what form that takes will be determined by circumstances.”
The Nebraska Legislature begins its 2021 session on Wednesday, and Chambers, the self-proclaimed “defender of the downtrodden” whose mastery of the rules could block bills he disliked like an all-pro lineman, will be gone.
For years the only African American in the Legislature, Chambers became the state’s most famous Black man. He attracted national publicity recently for a filibuster that preserved the state’s unique, by-district allocation of presidential electoral votes; that allocation resulted in one vote for Democrat Joe Biden — from Omaha’s 2nd Congressional District — in a state dominated by Republicans.
But Chambers also got his share of criticism, for sometimes harsh rhetoric and consistently berating White people for allowing racial inequities.
The criticism, he said, meant he was doing his job.
“The fact that the whole state was willing to change their constitution to get rid of me (via term limits) so they didn’t have to listen to what I said is the highest compliment that could be paid to any human being,” Chambers said.
On other topics, the senator said:
On racism, and the opportunity for changes in light of the renewed attention to the issue: “As far as real improvement, it’s not there ... so the things that I say, my approach and focus, has to be the same.”
“We have been dehumanized. We never have been, as long as White people are in control, full-fledged human beings. We will always be ‘the other,’ quote unquote, the outsiders, those people ...”
Running again for the Legislature: “If, when the time (2024) comes for an election to the Legislature arrives, and the community wants me to do something because they think I can, if my health is good and my mind is clear, I’ll consider it.”
Running for local office: “People wanted me to run (for Douglas County Board), but I didn’t pass or sign the petitions. I’m not one of those people who is interested in local government as far as holding a local office.”
However, 12 years ago he joined the board of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
“That was different. I had an obligation to get it through the first couple of years (after helping craft the legislation that created it).”
Spending more time with family, or with hobbies: “Leave the grandchildren to their parents and let them rear them, and you stay out of the picture. ... There are things I would do if I had the time, but I can’t look away from other people’s misery.”
Continuing to learn: “I probably won’t be back (in the Legislature) again. But I’m still me. I’m (still) wanting to learn and continue to learn as long as I live.
“So I’m continuing to try to improve what it is I do, to satisfy what it is inside of me ... he’s an autocrat, and he will not let me rest unless I’ve done the very best I can do.”
