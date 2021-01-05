Ernie Chambers' tenure in the Legislature is ending (again), but his devotion to his causes remains

Running again for the Legislature: “If, when the time (2024) comes for an election to the Legislature arrives, and the community wants me to do something because they think I can, if my health is good and my mind is clear, I’ll consider it.”

Running for local office: “People wanted me to run (for Douglas County Board), but I didn’t pass or sign the petitions. I’m not one of those people who is interested in local government as far as holding a local office.”

However, 12 years ago he joined the board of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

“That was different. I had an obligation to get it through the first couple of years (after helping craft the legislation that created it).”

Spending more time with family, or with hobbies: “Leave the grandchildren to their parents and let them rear them, and you stay out of the picture. ... There are things I would do if I had the time, but I can’t look away from other people’s misery.”

Continuing to learn: “I probably won’t be back (in the Legislature) again. But I’m still me. I’m (still) wanting to learn and continue to learn as long as I live.