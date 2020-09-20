Ernst, Greenfield both stress their rural Iowa roots in a tight battle for Senate seat

WASHINGTON — You can almost smell the hay bales when listening to the campaign pitches from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield.
Ernst has long highlighted how she grew up on a small family farm in southwest Iowa. Her successful 2014 Senate run featured the memorable “Make ’Em Squeal” ads, which touted her experience castrating hogs as she promised to cut pork barrel spending.
But while Ernst cast her previous opponent as a big-city lawyer, Greenfield is putting a spotlight her own rural roots, said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University.
“She’s not ceding to Ernst that Iowa country girl persona,” he said. “Greenfield is trying to say ‘I’ve got that too and even better.’ ”
Public polling indicates a tight contest in line with Iowa’s purplish status. With control of the Senate potentially at stake, the national parties and independent groups have already spent more than $50 million on the race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
All that money means that Iowans are seeing commercials promoting one candidate, immediately followed by a negative spot attacking her.
“It’s just an onslaught of television advertising,” Goldford said.
In interviews with The World-Herald, both candidates said they want to tackle challenges facing Iowans, particularly those in agriculture.
Greenfield, a former real estate executive, said she will put Iowans first as a senator. She talked about her “scrappy farm kid values” and said that she’s a “product of the farm crisis when my parents darn near lost it all.”
Rural areas are struggling again today, with net farm income down and bankruptcies up, Greenfield said. She blamed current trade policies and waivers to the federal ethanol mandates known as the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“Nobody should have to suffer like our family did when we can make different decisions in Washington,” she said.
Ernst said she’s shown her commitment to service, from her time as a state legislator to her years in the Iowa Army National Guard. She said she will continue to fight for farmers, veterans, families and abuse survivors. Ernst has spoken publicly about being a survivor of rape and domestic abuse herself.
She said she visits each of the state’s 99 counties every year to hear from constituents and criticized Greenfield for not traveling to all the counties in the state during this campaign.
Ernst cited a Georgetown University study that found her to be among the more bipartisan lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
It’s worth noting that Ernst has been a reliable supporter of President Donald Trump, voting in line with the president 91% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.
As for ethanol, Ernst said she has gone toe-to-toe with her fellow Republicans, from oil state senators to administration officials, as she’s championed biofuels. She noted a recent announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency rejected a slew of RFS waiver requests going back many years. She also pointed to the administration approving the year-round sale of the ethanol blend known as E15.
“I have spent a lot of time working with the president and educating him on the importance of our Renewable Fuel Standard, and we’ve seen some significant wins,” she said.
Greenfield said the waivers that have been approved by the Trump administration have hurt ethanol demand and can be traced back to Ernst voting to confirm Andrew Wheeler as the EPA administrator.
“If Sen. Ernst hadn’t voted for her big oil donors and voted for their guy, a fossil fuel lobbyist as the head of the EPA, we wouldn’t have this problem,” she said.
Ernst said that she successfully pushed to oust Wheeler’s predecessor, Scott Pruitt, over his failure to uphold ethanol commitments and that she’s willing to do the same with Wheeler if necessary.
“I expect Andrew Wheeler to live up to the promises that he has made me, and if he doesn’t, certainly I will be calling on him to resign,” she said.
Ernst added that it was the Obama-Biden administration that refused to approve year-round E15 sales and that Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., opposed it as well.
“Please don’t tell me that Biden and Harris are champions for the RFS when it’s those of us here in the Midwest, Republicans, that have been fighting so hard for it,” she said.
On the trade front, Greenfield said that China has been a bad actor but that a “go-it-alone” approach has hurt farmers. She favors limiting the president’s ability to impose tariffs.
Ernst pointed to the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal with Japan and a “phase one” agreement with China that produced a record corn purchase in July. She said Democrats were apparently OK with the previous status quo, which she said involved China badly mistreating farmers.
“I know there was a lot of pain as we were working through the China trade deal, but the farmers here, when I talk to the farmers, they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re hurting, but this was the right thing to do,’ ” she said.
Iowa families have also felt the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Greenfield criticized the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, as well as the latest Republican stimulus offering and major Democratic proposals.
She said generally that she wants to prioritize helping workers, small businesses, and state and local governments.
Ernst said that it’s not clear what Greenfield would support but that the CARES Act has been crucial in helping Iowans through the pandemic. Ernst declined to grade the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response but said the administration deserves credit for acting swiftly to restrict travel and for Operation Warp Speed, which has made rapid progress on vaccines and treatments for the virus.
Ernst sparked controversy recently when she echoed a discredited conspiracy theory that the government’s COVID-19 figures are inflated. At a campaign stop, Ernst said she was skeptical of those numbers.
“These health care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” she said, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
Ernst later issued a statement affirming the official statistics and saying that what matters is getting resources to support health care workers on the front lines, but Greenfield said she still owes those workers a public apology for the comments.
In the interview, Ernst told The World-Herald that her remarks were not intended the way that they were portrayed. She said that the public has questions about how cases are being reported and that she’s simply listening to those concerns.
“What we do want to see as Iowans is just clarity in how things are being reported, how it’s being collected and how it’s being portrayed to the American people,” she said. “I’m not accusing Iowans of anything, but it’s out there, though, that there are concerns.”
On health care policy more broadly, Greenfield does not support the “Medicare For All” approach that some in her party favor, but she said she would back a public option and criticized Ernst for pushing for repeal of the Affordable Care Act. She also criticized Ernst over comments the senator made that members of Congress should have an honest conversation about reforming Social Security “behind closed doors.” Greenfield said she knows the importance of preserving a strong social safety net from her own experience when her first husband died in a workplace accident.
Ernst said that her parents count on Social Security and Medicare and that her opponent is just trying to scare seniors.
“I have never, ever voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare, and I never will,” she said.
Rather, Ernst said, she wants to have a bipartisan discussion on how to protect Social Security and Medicare for the future, while Greenfield’s plan would be to just let those programs go bust. She also faulted Senate Democrats for blocking a prescription drug bill pushed by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, but said Republicans will keep advocating for that measure.
Greenfield’s platform includes eliminating “dark money” from the campaign finance system, and she has pledged not to accept corporate PAC donations. She has criticized Ernst over a hefty fine incurred by the senator’s 2014 campaign for taking excessive contributions.
Republicans have responded by calling Greenfield hypocritical, saying she’s benefiting from all that out-of-state money spent by independent groups.
They also noted that Greenfield’s 2018 bid for Congress ended after her campaign manager admitted to illegally faking signatures for her ballot petition. And they pointed to recent notices from the Federal Election Commission to Greenfield’s Senate campaign highlighting contributions that appeared to exceed the legal limits.
The Greenfield campaign indicated that there were no excessive contributions but rather an error in their labeling and said the report will be amended.
“Notices like these asking to review how contributions are attributed are routine — it is Senator Ernst who was forced to pay the largest FEC fine in history for an Iowa politician after knowingly and illegally accepting prohibited contributions from corporations,” Greenfield campaign spokesman Sam Newton said in a statement.
