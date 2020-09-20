Ernst, Greenfield stress their rural Iowa roots in a tight battle for Senate seat

“What we do want to see as Iowans is just clarity in how things are being reported, how it’s being collected and how it’s being portrayed to the American people,” she said. “I’m not accusing Iowans of anything, but it’s out there, though, that there are concerns.”

On health care policy more broadly, Greenfield does not support the “Medicare For All” approach that some in her party favor, but she said she would back a public option and criticized Ernst for pushing for repeal of the Affordable Care Act. She also criticized Ernst over comments the senator made that members of Congress should have an honest conversation about reforming Social Security “behind closed doors.” Greenfield said she knows the importance of preserving a strong social safety net from her own experience when her first husband died in a workplace accident.

Ernst said that her parents count on Social Security and Medicare and that her opponent is just trying to scare seniors.

“I have never, ever voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare, and I never will,” she said.