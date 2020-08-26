Ernst touts a second Trump term as path to 'freedom, prosperity and economic growth'

But Ernst invoked an aggressive environmental road map known as the “Green New Deal” as evidence that rural areas would be hurt by the Democratic approach.

“If given power, they would essentially ban animal agriculture and eliminate gas-powered cars,” Ernst said. “It would destroy the agriculture industry, not just here in Iowa, but throughout the country.”

Ernst also spoke at the 2016 Republican convention, when the party tapped her to go after that cycle’s Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, on foreign policy matters.

It was intended to highlight Ernst as a rising GOP star, but the speakers before her went so long that most of the delegates had left by the time she spoke.

Wednesday’s address was on time as Ernst talked up her background — growing up on a small family farm in Iowa, going off to college, embarking on a military career and now serving as a U.S. senator.

She recounted how, while she was serving in the National Guard, the Guard helped Iowa communities devastated by historic floods in 2008.

“We thought we had seen the worst,” Ernst said. “But, twelve years later, these same communities have faced an even more devastating disaster — the recent derecho storm.”