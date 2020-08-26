Ernst touts a second Trump term as path to 'freedom, prosperity and economic growth'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, used Wednesday night's high-profile speaking slot at the Republican National Convention to paint a bleak picture of what awaits farm country if her party loses the White House in November.
Wearing a casual plaid shirt and jeans, Ernst stood in front of a tractor and stacks of hay for her prerecorded remarks.
She heaped praise on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — and bashed the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
“Folks, this election is a choice between two very different paths,” Ernst said. “Freedom, prosperity and economic growth, under a Trump-Pence administration. Or, the Biden-Harris path, paved by liberal coastal elites and radical environmentalists. An America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class.”
Ernst is going all-in for Trump even as she faces her own tough reelection fight against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, who released a video criticizing Ernst and referring to her as the “only endangered Republican U.S. Senator speaking at the Republican National Convention.”
Ernst cast Trump as a staunch ally to farmers, citing as an example his decision to scrap water protection rules that were implemented by the Obama administration. Many farmers and ranchers viewed those rules as burdensome government overreach.
“It would have been a nightmare for farmers,” Ernst said.
She also highlighted new trade agreements with Japan, Mexico and Canada and the administration’s approval of year-round sales for E15, an ethanol blend. She said that change will mean “more choices for you at the pump, and more jobs for farmers in the heartland.” She noted that the Obama-Biden administration failed to approve year-round E15 during their eight years in office.
“In fact, I can’t recall an administration more hostile to farmers than Obama-Biden, unless you count the Biden-Harris ticket,” Ernst said.
In states like Iowa, Democrats have argued the Trump administration’s policies have done more harm than good to rural residents, with international trade disputes pushing down crop prices.
When Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith spoke to reporters ahead of Ernst’s speech Wednesday, he brought up the administration’s propensity for issuing waivers to federal biofuel mandates.
Those waivers have hammered the ethanol industry by depressing demand.
“Now Iowa farm bankruptcies are at an 8-year high,” Smith said.
Iowa Democrats have touted policies they say would both help protect the environment and revitalize rural communities by providing new economic opportunities.
But Ernst invoked an aggressive environmental road map known as the “Green New Deal” as evidence that rural areas would be hurt by the Democratic approach.
“If given power, they would essentially ban animal agriculture and eliminate gas-powered cars,” Ernst said. “It would destroy the agriculture industry, not just here in Iowa, but throughout the country.”
Ernst also spoke at the 2016 Republican convention, when the party tapped her to go after that cycle’s Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, on foreign policy matters.
It was intended to highlight Ernst as a rising GOP star, but the speakers before her went so long that most of the delegates had left by the time she spoke.
Wednesday’s address was on time as Ernst talked up her background — growing up on a small family farm in Iowa, going off to college, embarking on a military career and now serving as a U.S. senator.
She recounted how, while she was serving in the National Guard, the Guard helped Iowa communities devastated by historic floods in 2008.
“We thought we had seen the worst,” Ernst said. “But, twelve years later, these same communities have faced an even more devastating disaster — the recent derecho storm.”
Houses and farms were destroyed and crops damaged in that recent storm, she said. Trump’s visit to the area following the storms helped focus national attention on the situation, she said.
“In some cases, these storms wiped out a lifetime of work, and yet Iowa farmers didn’t hesitate to grab their chainsaws and check on their neighbors,” Ernst said. “Our farmers live every day with that sense of service. The stewards of the land — the ones who feed and fuel the world.”
