'Essential caregivers' could visit residents of long-term care centers in Nebraska

Under the program, essential caregivers could visit up to three hours per day. The caregiver's access to other parts of the facility would be limited, but taking a resident outside for a walk would be acceptable. Facilities may limit the number of caregivers in the building at one time.

Wisell and Acierno joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at his regular coronavirus briefing Friday to talk about the new program. Ricketts cautioned that the program will take some time to get launched and it will be up to each facility to decide whether to do it.

Acierno said facilities will need to consider a number of factors, including the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, their supply of personal protective equipment and their ability to train the new volunteers on using the equipment before implementing the program. Long-term care centers also must have policies in place.

The HHS guidance encourages facilities to test caregivers for COVID-19 upon arrival or have them get tested two to three days before they come to help.

Essential caregivers would not be allowed to visit a resident if the resident is under quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms for the virus, the guidance says, unless it is for "compassionate care."

