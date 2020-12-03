'Essential caregivers' could visit residents of long-term care centers in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Family members and friends could spend time again with residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities under a new program unveiled by state officials Friday.
The "essential caregivers" program is intended to provide emotional support and some basic caregiving to long-term care residents, many of whom have suffered from the isolation required to protect them from COVID-19 infection.
Becky Wisell, an official with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the volunteer caregivers most likely would be family members, friends or others who know particular residents and had provided support before the pandemic.
The caregivers would help with basic daily tasks such as brushing hair or getting dressed, but also would provide an essential human connection, she said.
HHS has released a two-page guidance document on the program.
"Although technology can help decrease loneliness for some residents, technology is not a sustainable replacement for in-person contact," the guidance reads. "This is especially true for residents with cognitive impairments, visual and/or hearing difficulties, and mobility limitations as they struggle to maintain connections with loved ones."
Jenifer Acierno, the CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, an association of nonprofit providers for senior residents, said states such as Indiana, Florida and South Dakota have implemented such plans. Nebraska's guidance is based on Minnesota's approach, she said.
Under the program, essential caregivers could visit up to three hours per day. The caregiver's access to other parts of the facility would be limited, but taking a resident outside for a walk would be acceptable. Facilities may limit the number of caregivers in the building at one time.
Wisell and Acierno joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at his regular coronavirus briefing Friday to talk about the new program. Ricketts cautioned that the program will take some time to get launched and it will be up to each facility to decide whether to do it.
Acierno said facilities will need to consider a number of factors, including the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, their supply of personal protective equipment and their ability to train the new volunteers on using the equipment before implementing the program. Long-term care centers also must have policies in place.
The HHS guidance encourages facilities to test caregivers for COVID-19 upon arrival or have them get tested two to three days before they come to help.
Essential caregivers would not be allowed to visit a resident if the resident is under quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms for the virus, the guidance says, unless it is for "compassionate care."
Among other topics covered Friday:
Vaccine access. Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been added to the top priority group for getting coronavirus vaccines, Ricketts said. They were previously included in the second phase of vaccine distribution.
Those residents now will be offered vaccines in the first phase of distribution, along with front-line health care workers, including emergency medical services workers. Ricketts said immunization experts recommended the change nationally. Long-term care residents have suffered the greatest mortality from COVID-19.
If all goes well, Nebraska could start vaccinating the roughly 90,000 health care workers and 26,000 long-term care residents during the week of Dec. 13.
But the governor cautioned that the timeline depends on how quickly federal regulators grant emergency approval for the first vaccines. A Food and Drug Administration hearing is set for Dec. 10 on a vaccine developed by Pfizer and the German biotechnology firm BioNTech.
Food aid. Nebraska will distribute the November emergency supplemental allotments to people on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program on Tuesday. The December allotments will be issued on Jan. 8.
The state had stopped giving out the emergency supplemental allotments over the summer, a decision Ricketts said was part of getting the state back to normal. He changed course last month as the number of COVID-19 cases began to climb.
The emergency allotments allow everyone qualifying for SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, to get the maximum benefit amount.
Mask tyranny? While Ricketts opposes broad mask mandates, such as those imposed in Omaha and Lincoln, he said he disagrees with people who equate mask mandates with tyranny. The governor's latest health restrictions mandate mask use in businesses where staff and customers are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes.
Small brewers. Jim Engelbart, production manager at Empyrean Brewing and a representative for the Nebraska Craft Brewers Association, urged Nebraskans to take advantage of curbside and takeout options at the 52 local breweries in the state. He said the breweries, like most of the hospitality and entertainment industry, have struggled during the pandemic.
