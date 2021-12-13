Estimates on Nebraska casino revenue 'are all over the place'

LINCOLN — New industry estimates show that casino gambling could give Nebraskans significantly more property tax relief than advocates touted during last year’s successful campaign to legalize expanded gambling.

One source put the amount at about $63 million annually from casinos planned at the state’s six existing horse racetracks. Another projects it at closer to $82 million for those casinos — or as much as $98 million if two more track/casino combinations were built.

All three figures top the $45.5 million that supporters estimated casino legalization would add to the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund each year.

But Anthony Lucas, a professor of casino management at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, warned that the amount collected will depend on several factors, including the number and location of casinos built and the quality of the facilities.

Some factors are easy to track, such as population and driving distances. Others are harder to predict, such as whether a new casino proves attractive enough to keep Nebraskans from crossing the river to the Iowa casinos or whether it can lure people from outside the state to come and play.