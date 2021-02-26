Ex-speaker returns to oppose bill that would amend Nebraska's new business incentive program

LINCOLN — The former Speaker of the Legislature made a surprise visit to the State Capitol on Friday to oppose changes to a "grand compromise" he helped forge last year on tax incentives and tax relief.

Former State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk testified against a proposal to amend the state's new business incentive program, the ImagiNE Act, that would allow businesses to count nonresident workers in reaching job-creation target to qualify for tax credits.

The amendment was portrayed as correcting a "poison pill" in the act for companies on Nebraska's borders that employ numerous nonresident employees from Kansas, Iowa and other states, but can't count them to qualify for tax breaks.

Scheer told the Legislature's Revenue Committee that was no mistake. Senators who forged the compromise, he said, clearly agreed that only Nebraska residents should be counted as employees. In fact, Scheer said, the tax relief/incentive law, Legislative Bill 1107, would not have passed without that clause.

Workers who drive in from another state to work in Nebraska, he said, don't pay property taxes here, don't do a lot of shopping here, and overall, don't contribute to the state's well-being like those who do live here.