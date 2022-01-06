Experts warn about lack of limits on proposed convention of states

The two spoke in advance of Monday's scheduled debate about Legislative Resolution 14, introduced by State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. Halloran named the resolution as his priority for this year, earning it a spot at the top of the debate agenda.

The measure squeaked out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at the end of last year, thanks to a vote-trading agreement. The resolution earlier failed to receive the 25 votes needed to be pulled out of committee for debate.

If it passes three rounds of consideration, the resolution would add Nebraska to a list of 16 states asking for what is sometimes called a "convention of states" as described in Article 5.

Article 5 provides for such conventions as one way to propose amendments. The article requires that at least two-thirds of the states, or 34, apply to Congress for such a convention to be called.

The other method, and the only one to be used so far, is for Congress to put forth proposed amendments. Either way, the Constitution currently requires 38 states to ratify an amendment before it can take effect.