Experts warn about lack of limits on proposed convention of states

LINCOLN — Legislative debate won't start until next week over whether Nebraska should join a call for a convention of states aimed at reining in the federal government.
But opponents started making their case Thursday during a webinar featuring a Georgetown University constitutional law expert and the Article 5 issues director for the conservative Eagle Forum of California. The day also featured the second day of bill introductions in the 2022 legislative session.
Both warned that such a convention could not be controlled once set in motion. They also said that, under Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, Congress, not the states, would be in charge of launching the convention.
"Things could be worse, believe it or not," said Judi Caler with the Eagle Forum. "This would make it worse. We could have a tyrannical constitution with new ratification process imposed on us."
David Super of Georgetown said that, contrary to supporters' claims, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that would limit the topics addressed by such a convention and nothing that would allow states to control the outcome. He said the only limit would be what convention delegates set for themselves.
"We do not live in times when people in political power show self-restraint," he said.
The two spoke in advance of Monday's scheduled debate about Legislative Resolution 14, introduced by State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. Halloran named the resolution as his priority for this year, earning it a spot at the top of the debate agenda.
The measure squeaked out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at the end of last year, thanks to a vote-trading agreement. The resolution earlier failed to receive the 25 votes needed to be pulled out of committee for debate.
If it passes three rounds of consideration, the resolution would add Nebraska to a list of 16 states asking for what is sometimes called a "convention of states" as described in Article 5.
Article 5 provides for such conventions as one way to propose amendments. The article requires that at least two-thirds of the states, or 34, apply to Congress for such a convention to be called.
The other method, and the only one to be used so far, is for Congress to put forth proposed amendments. Either way, the Constitution currently requires 38 states to ratify an amendment before it can take effect.
The Nebraska resolution, like those from 16 other states, seeks a convention limited to proposing amendments that “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”
Halloran said he had been invited to join the webinar but had declined, not wanting to provide a preview of his arguments. He said Article 5 provided the convention option to states as a way to check the power of the federal government, power that he argued has been growing at the expense of the state.
He expressed optimism about the level of support for LR 14 in the Legislature this year. The measure likely would need to get 33 votes to overcome a filibuster and advance.
"It's looking very good, but you never know until the votes are counted," he said.
Among the bills introduced Thursday:
State official recall. Legislative Resolution 268CA, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would allow Nebraska voters to recall the governor and state senators. Voters currently can recall local government officials but have no means to do the same with state elected officials. The proposed constitutional amendment, if passed by lawmakers, would go on the November ballot.
Child sexual assault. Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha introduced LB 833, which would eliminate the statute of limitations for lawsuits against churches, schools and other third parties that enable perpetrators of child sexual assault. Current law requires such suits to be brought within 12 years after a victim's 21st birthday. The issue came to light when Attorney General Doug Peterson released a report on child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Nebraska. The statute of limitations has passed in most of the 258 cases.
Diaper-changing accommodation. Buildings with public restrooms that are built or substantially renovated would have to provide diaper changing stations for use by both women and men under LB 815, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. Buildings could meet the requirement by putting a changing station in at least one women's and one men's bathroom or at least one gender-neutral or family bathroom.
Redistricting commission. An independent citizens commission would draw future political district maps under LR 269CA, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. The commission would draw maps following the every-10-year census; the maps would go to the Legislature for approval. A petition drive seeking such a commission failed after the pandemic shut down signature-gathering efforts in 2020. Hunt's proposed constitutional amendment, if passed by lawmakers, would go on the November ballot.
