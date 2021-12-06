Eyebrows raise when Jim Pillen says Nebraska roads 'not that bad' during debate

Some, including Pillen's chief opponent, Charles Herbster, seized on the comment, saying it was a mistake to describe Nebraska's highway system and broadband coverage as "not that bad." The comment was compared to a political gaffe in 1988, when then-Sen. David Karnes said Nebraska needed "fewer farmers." The remark led to Karnes' defeat and a victory by Democrat Bob Kerrey.

But Pillen campaign officials said that the "not that bad" comment was taken out of context and that he was really making a point about excessive federal spending.

"Nebraskans know there’s no such thing as a free lunch," Pillen said in a statement Monday. "Joe Biden’s socialist spending spree comes at a price: even more inflation, more crippling debt on future generations, and more big-government control."

Pillen said he has supported additional spending on Nebraska roads by issuing bonds and backs the expansion of broadband.

During Sunday's debate, Herbster didn't say how he would use the infrastructure money but said that "America is broke" and that the level of spending in Washington cannot continue.