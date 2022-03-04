Fact check: Herbster, Pillen critical race theory squabble short on substance

Charles W. Herbster has used Jim Pillen’s record on critical race theory as ammunition in attacks against his chief rival in the Republican primary for Nebraska governor. But the critiques of Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent since 2013, aren’t backed by much substance.

The questionable claims are part of the latest back-and-forth as the two contenders seek to differentiate themselves based on what one longtime political observer described as a "wedge issue" — one being leveraged by conservative politicians across the U.S.

Critical race theory has existed for decades within academia, but it has become a key talking point in the last year or so for Republican politicians, including Gov. Pete Ricketts. It’s an academic framework that views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue. Opponents often call it un-American and use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.

Herbster, a Falls City businessman, launched an ad last month asserting “Pillen approved a whole new department focused on CRT” — an apparent reference to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created in 2018, Herbster campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email, with the chancellor position created that December.

Regents voted 7-0 on Dec. 4, with Hal Daub abstaining, to approve the chancellor’s recommendation to hire Marco Barker as vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion and as an associate professor, according to meeting minutes.

The office was created to coordinate and advance diversity efforts, and its aims mostly seem focused on campus culture.

The Herbster ad also asserts that Pillen chose a leader for that office who “praised violent race riots on university letterhead." It uses the name and photo of Barker, who is Black. Barker declined The World-Herald’s request for an interview.

Novotny sent The World-Herald a link to the letter cited in the ad, which Barker released in early June 2020 amid racial justice protests, according to The Daily Nebraskan. Barker wrote about the calls for change and offered resources on campus for those seeking out conversations, counseling or information. He did not reference "violent race riots."

"The series of events that we are seeing today and the civil rights moments in our history point to an echoing call for systemic change," Barker wrote. "If we were listening and watching closely, we would see and hear a call for justice that has been shouted throughout our country’s history."

When asked multiple times via email where in the letter Barker praised violent race riots, Novotny did not respond.

The ad also claims that Pillen tripled the office’s budget. But regents don’t vote on department-level spending. According to spokesperson Melissa Lee, they approve an overall operating budget for the university system and every chancellor has authority over their campus budget.

In UNL's 2019-20 budget, the only spending item for the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion office was Barker’s salary of $250,000. The office’s next budget did more than triple, as the department grew to include more employees (multiple were already working for the university) and operating expenses.

While it doesn't appear in the ad, Herbster’s campaign routinely alleges that critical race theory first entered the University of Nebraska under Pillen's watch, in 2014. It came up at a recent campaign event at an Omaha VFW post.

“Jim Pillen is a regent at University of Nebraska, and in 2014, 2015, critical race theory seeped and creeped into the curriculum at the University of Nebraska,” Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, said to the crowd of about 45 people.

The campaign is not pointing to a particular class, professor or curriculum shift in 2014 — it’s referencing a specific speaker.

Herbster's campaign did not mention the content of the speech. Rather, Novotny pointed out that scholar Shireen Roshanravan, then an assistant professor of women’s studies at Kansas State University, gave a keynote address at a gender studies conference at University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Novotny cited a news report that included the title of Roshanravan's presentation ("Intersectionality, Integrity and Coalitional Becomings") and noted Roshanravan's research interests include critical race theory.

Pillen, who has touted his opposition to critical race theory, has tried to deflect the attacks by referencing his attempt last year to pass a resolution banning the “imposition of critical race theory” as a regent and his support for an anti-critical race theory bill in the Nebraska Legislature. Regents rejected his resolution on a 5-3 vote.

"Alongside Governor Ricketts, (Pillen's) been a leading critic of the University of Nebraska's so-called 'anti-racism and racial equity' initiatives," Pillen's campaign manager said in a press release. "Nebraskans know where Jim stands, and they've watched him take action to defend our values. Herbster's attacks are pure hogwash."

Spokespeople for the university system and UNL declined to offer any statements on particular claims.

Why has critical race theory played a prominent role in the Republican race for governor?

In the big picture, Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said social issues are often used as wedge issues that drive divisions between Republican candidates.

Primaries tend to be lower turnout, and in Nebraska it’s likely that the winner of the Republican primary will ultimately serve as governor.

“The Herbster campaign is doing this because there are consultants telling them it’s going to work,” Adkins said.

Unlike Herbster, Pillen has a voting record to point to since he's held elected office. Voting records are often used in campaigning, Adkins said, and historically they’re easy to misrepresent because the issues are complex.

This particular issue can be especially fraught.

From Trump to elected leaders in states from Virginia to Arizona, conservative politicians have condemned critical race theory, often in the broader context of education. Many Republicans view the concepts underlying critical race theory as an effort to rewrite American history and persuade White people that they are inherently racist.

Jeannette Jones, a UNL history and ethnic studies professor, told The World-Herald that "critical race theory is being used as a straw man to basically oppose any discussion of the United States’ history and present as it deals with the history of race and racism, gender, gender identity, sexism, sexuality" and other issues.

The idea that it came into the university in 2014 is untrue, she said. They’re conflating critical race theory as an approach, she said, with any kind of approach that looks critically at race.

Richard Moberly, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Law, testified against the anti-CRT bill recently on behalf of the University of Nebraska system. Among objections, his written testimony states that it "undermines constitutional and educational values by prohibiting speech related to certain ideas — ideas that deserve more discussion and debate rather than less." If the Legislature passed a bill to ban ideas and speech protected by the First Amendment, he wrote, it would likely be overturned in court.

Regardless of who wins the governor's race, it's unclear what, if anything, the next governor would plan to do to address the perceived issue.

“As governor, there will be zero critical race theory in this state. Period,” Herbster said at the recent VFW campaign event, to applause. “People say, ‘Well, how you gonna do that?’ I don’t know, I’ll figure it out. I will get it done, OK?”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.