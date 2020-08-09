You have permission to edit this article.
Facts and figures from Ernie Chambers' time in Nebraska Legislature
Ernie Chambers

Below are some facts and figures from Ernie Chambers' career in the Nebraska Legislature.

* * *

In short

» First elected in 1970.

» Won reelection 11 times in total, including a write-in candidacy in 1988 when he made a simultaneous bid for U.S. Senate.

» Left the Legislature in 2009 when he was term limited. 

» Returned to the Legislature in 2013 after sitting out one term.

» Longest-serving Nebraska state senator.

Among his accomplishments

Wrote laws that:

» Instituted district elections to foster black representation on the Omaha City Council, the Douglas County Board and the Omaha school board.

» Banned corporal punishment in Nebraska schools.

» Eliminated the sales tax on groceries.

» Required grand jury investigations of deaths of people in law enforcement custody.

» Established government liability for innocent bystanders injured in police chases.

» Narrowed capital punishment’s application with bills barring execution of juveniles and those with mental disabilities. 

Demanded investigations of alleged wrongdoing, including:

» Mock lynching of a Black Nebraska National Guardsman in 1976.

» 1984 shooting death of Cairo, Nebraska, farmer Arthur Kirk in a State Patrol standoff.

» Allegations about the business dealings of former Attorney General Paul Douglas with the failed Commonwealth Savings Co. that led to Douglas’ impeachment in 1983.

» Sexual misconduct allegations arising after the 1988 failure of Franklin Community Credit Union in Omaha.

» Campaign finance violations that led to the 2006 impeachment and removal of NU regent David Hergert.

» Use of legislative computers for cybersex that led to the 2017 resignation of Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion. 

