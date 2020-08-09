Facts and figures from Ernie Chambers' time in Nebraska Legislature

Below are some facts and figures from Ernie Chambers' career in the Nebraska Legislature.

* * *

In short

» First elected in 1970.

» Won reelection 11 times in total, including a write-in candidacy in 1988 when he made a simultaneous bid for U.S. Senate.

» Left the Legislature in 2009 when he was term limited.

» Returned to the Legislature in 2013 after sitting out one term.

» Longest-serving Nebraska state senator.

Among his accomplishments

Wrote laws that:

» Instituted district elections to foster black representation on the Omaha City Council, the Douglas County Board and the Omaha school board.

» Banned corporal punishment in Nebraska schools.

» Eliminated the sales tax on groceries.

» Required grand jury investigations of deaths of people in law enforcement custody.

» Established government liability for innocent bystanders injured in police chases.