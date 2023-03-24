LINCOLN — The battle over a bill banning gender-altering care for minors continued to roil the Nebraska Legislature on Friday, with some bill opponents voicing frustration with a renewed filibuster and a supporter proposing a rule change to limit some filibuster tools.
Two North Omaha lawmakers used the morning debate to urge their colleagues to get together and "figure it out" so the Legislature can get things done.
State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said he will be unhappy with people of all political affiliations if lawmakers are not able to address critical issues, such as reforming the criminal justice system to slow the growth of the state's prison population.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne expressed frustration that senators would delay a bill that helps children — a McKinney proposal to curb abuses of school dress codes — because of anger over a separate bill that hurts children. McKinney's bill was third on Friday's agenda.
"I don't have the luxury to blow up everything," Wayne said, "because my community needs something."
Wayne referred to pledges by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt to "blow up the session," that is, filibuster every bill, over Thursday's vote to advance Legislative Bill 574 to the second of three rounds of consideration.
LB 574, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, would ban gender-altering care for minors, including puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgery. The bill advanced on a 30-17 vote Thursday after supporters got the 33 votes needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion.
The votes ended three days of impassioned, often personal debate, during which supporters and opponents both sought an edge by employing legislative rules. Opponents dominated the discussion Thursday by filing motion after motion to bracket, or table, the bill, then withdrawing each motion before it came to a vote.
That tactic would be prohibited under a motion filed Friday by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the Rules Committee chairman. His proposal would suspend legislative rules for the rest of the session to limit the use of three priority motions — to postpone a bill to a specific day, postpone a bill indefinitely or send a bill back to committee.
Erdman's motion would allow each of the three types of priority motions to be offered once per day at each stage of debate. Current legislative rules already bar multiple such motions per day after they have been voted on.
Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista called the proposal a "tweak" that would help focus debate on the bill at hand, rather than on legislative procedure. He said it would not prevent anyone from mounting a filibuster but could help with the flow of bills. The motion is set for debate when lawmakers reconvene Tuesday after a scheduled day off.
Cavanaugh narrowed the flow of bills to a trickle for more than three weeks by mounting a continual filibuster in protest of LB 574. She paused the filibuster to debate LB 574, based on the assumption the bill did not have the votes to advance.
But she and other opponents vowed to resume the effort if the bill advanced. On Friday, they made good on their promise, slowing action on a bill to fund a new, more comprehensive way of serving people with mental health problems.
Cavanaugh said the rules suspension effort would increase the "toxicity" in the Legislature but would not stop her filibuster efforts.
"I'll continue to follow the rules, whatever they are," she said.
