LINCOLN — The fate of a controversial Nebraska bill to ban gender-altering care for transgender youth will likely come down to the outcome of an amendment that may or may not even be debated.

On Thursday, the Nebraska Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 574 through the first round of floor debate, narrowly getting the 33 votes necessary to end a three-day filibuster against it. However, those 33 votes may not be there for the second or third rounds.

At least two lawmakers have indicated their support for LB 574 could change if lawmakers are unable to pass an amendment that would drastically reduce the bill's impacts. Losing their support could mean the bill doesn't reach 33 votes to end a filibuster in future debates, which would effectively kill it.

As written, LB 574 would ban a range of gender-altering treatment including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for people under 19. But the amendment, proposed by the bill's introducer State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, would just ban gender-altering surgeries.

The amendment has been posed as a compromise by the bill's supporters, but opponents have decried the proposal.

"So now you want to compromise to assuage your guilt? No thank you," said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a leading lawmaker behind the opposition.

Sens. Tom Brandt and Jana Hughes both voted "yes" to end the filibuster against LB 574 Thursday, but were present not voting on the vote to advance the bill itself. Both said they were undecided on how they would vote in future rounds, and expressed interest in Kauth's amendment with confidence that the changes will see debate.

Another question mark is Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha, who voted "yes" to end the filibuster, but "no" on the underlying bill. When asked by a reporter, she declined to say Thursday whether she would support or oppose the bill moving forward.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Armendariz explained her impending "no" vote on the bill, writing that she has "always supported waiting until a child’s brain is fully developed to make permanent decisions about changing their bodies," but that she believes first and foremost "in every family’s right to their freedoms and civil liberties."

"I will not compromise my integrity and will make decisions consistent with the values of liberty and freedom that I campaigned on," she wrote.

Kauth said she promised lawmakers that the amendment would see floor debate. Despite previous assertions that she believed LB 574 would pass regardless, on Thursday she said she is not confident the bill will become law if the amendment isn't adopted.

Kauth faces a major obstacle in the strategy lawmakers have taken to oppose her bill. So far, opponents have successfully prevented any amendments from seeing debate, and according to the Legislature's rules, there's not much she can do to stop them.

Opponents have halted any amendments by filing motions to indefinitely postpone the bill, or bracket motions to delay the bill to a future date. Such motions are always heard before any proposed amendments, according to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler.

On Thursday, opponents filed 15 back-to-back bracket motions to ensure that no supporters were given time to speak on LB 574, aside from Kauth in her opening and closing remarks.

Kauth said she hopes to come to an agreement with opponents to consider the amendment. But if that doesn't happen, she said supporters should become similarly aggressive in their attempts to combat the opposition.

"If that is how the game is going to be done, we need to do that as well," Kauth said.

Metzler said there's no options in the Legislature's rules that allow for an amendment to be heard before these types of motions. This means that opponents could continue to file such motions to prevent Kauth's amendment from reaching the floor. Cavanaugh previously shared that she was using this strategy.

"I've ensured that there are motions to block any amendments from coming to debate," Cavanaugh said on Tuesday. "That's my prerogative in using the rules."

The only option LB 574 supporters have is a rules suspension, a rare legislative maneuver that requires 30 votes to accomplish. Metzler said lawmakers could vote to temporarily suspend the rules to hear Kauth's amendment before any opposing motions.

On Friday, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard made a motion to temporarily suspend the rules to only allow for one stalling-type motion — to indefinitely postpone, temporarily postpone or send a bill back to committee — to be made per bill for each round of debate. This would remove many of the tools opponents have used to filibuster bills so far.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said that lawmakers would debate Erdman's motion when they reconvene on Tuesday.

Opponents can still filibuster rules suspension attempts, and unlike bills and resolutions, cloture cannot be invoked to stop them. However, opponents would be limited in how much time they can eat up, with every lawmaker allotted three opportunities to speak for up to five minutes each.

Cavanaugh and other opponents resumed filibustering every bill Friday in response to LB 574's advancement Thursday, delaying the advancement of a bill many of them openly supported. During her time on the microphone, Cavanaugh said supporters can try to find procedural ways to stop her, but vowed she will continue to find other ways to take up time.

Cavanaugh launched a one-woman filibuster four weeks ago in protest of LB 574 making it out of its committee. In large part due to that effort, the Legislature has yet to pass a single bill, and lawmakers haven't even heard any bills in the second round of debate.

Cavanaugh declined to share her plan to oppose LB 574 once the next round of debate begins. Another opponent, Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, said the opposition hasn't discussed how they would respond to a rules suspension attempt, but argued that if supporters have to go that far, it's a sign that the bill itself is flawed.

With only 40 days left in the 90-day session, Arch said he has other bills he wants to prioritize that may take precedence over LB 574. Some of these include budget bills, which must pass by day 80, a package of legislation proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen, and a bill requiring photo identification be presented before voting in an election to comply with a successful ballot initiative last year.

"I can't focus on one bill," Arch said.

