Fate of secret ballot in Nebraska Legislature uncertain

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers have used secret ballots to choose legislative leaders since the first day of the first session of the state’s one-house nonpartisan Legislature.

But that hasn’t stopped Republican activists from making repeated attempts in recent years to change the rules.

The Nebraska First PAC, founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster, is leading the latest attempt. The group asked lawmakers and candidates to pledge their support for changing the rules to make leadership votes public.

As of Friday, enough senators and candidates had signed the pledge to ensure 16 votes for a rules change. Another 13 votes would be possible if signers won every election pitting a signer against a non-signer — enough to clear the 25-vote threshold for a rules change.

That’s alarming to Nathan Leach, founder and executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, a group formed to protect the nonpartisan structure of the Legislature. In Nebraska, lawmakers are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation. Political parties are not part of the legislative process or organization.

“It’s very concerning,” he said. “Getting rid of the secret ballot could have extraordinary repercussions on the health of our legislative branch.”

He argued that public votes for speaker, executive board chair and committee chairs would cripple nonpartisanship in the Legislature and severely damage senators’ independence, because senators would be rewarded or punished by their political parties for how they vote.

“Over time, party influence would be obvious in that the party with a majority of members in the Legislature would automatically elect members of their own party to all the leadership positions,” Leach said. “The result would be a de facto partisan body, a far cry from Senator George W. Norris’ ‘Model Legislature.’”

The current system, by contrast, allows lawmakers to vote for the person they think is most qualified, regardless of party affiliation. It has resulted in Democrats winning chairmanships although a majority of lawmakers are registered Republicans.

But Rod Edwards, a Republican political operative who is directing the Nebraska First PAC, said the issue is one of transparency and accountability. He said Nebraskans should be able to tell whether their senators vote for legislative leaders they support.

“I believe we’ve got a winning argument with the citizens of Nebraska,” he said, adding that voter support for an end to secrecy in the Nebraska Legislature crosses party lines.

The Legislature’s leadership is important because committee chairs set the tone and priorities for committees and often lead the discussions of bills on the floor. The speaker sets the agenda for legislative debate and often plays a key role in helping bills advance or not. Leadership elections are held on the first day of the session in odd-numbered years.

Support for the pledge, however, shows a definite partisan divide. The senators and candidates signing the pledge are all Republicans with the exception of one Libertarian. Those who have not signed include all the Democratic senators or candidates, along with some Republicans and independents.

Edwards called it “sad” that the issue has become partisan. He said the current system “is how the Democrats have been able to control the Legislature from the minority.”

He also argued that secret ballots violate the Nebraska Constitution. He pointed to a section of the Constitution that requires “the yeas and nays of the members on any question shall at the desire of any one of them be entered on the journal,” that is, be made public.

Former State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha made a similar argument in 1975, four years after he first started serving in the Legislature. He cited the same part of the Constitution in calling for the speaker, executive board chair and committee chairs to be elected with public votes.

“Those are not procedural items, they are substantial,” he said, “and when we are in this body anything that we do that relates to the public business is the public’s business.”

Then-Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, the father of current Sens. John and Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, disagreed.

He said leadership elections are procedural matters to be handled internally, not the kind of question referred to in the State Constitution. He also said lawmakers vote for a person in such elections and do not cast “yea” or “nay” votes, which offers further evidence that the constitutional language does not apply.

“As a practical matter, the reason we do it in secret is so that we can function on a more amicable basis thereafter, and that’s a human consideration that we are all aware of,” he said. “We don’t do it to avoid public responsibility, but to preserve a functioning harmony here.”

Edwards was not persuaded by Cavanaugh’s arguments, which Leach also made in a letter to lawmakers last month.

“Even if they have the right under the Constitution, it does not make it right for the citizens of Nebraska,” Edwards said.

But Leach urged lawmakers to approach any change in the rules carefully, after studying the history of the secret ballot in the Nebraska Legislature and after exploring the impacts of changing to public votes.

“I think it’s really important for the Legislature to go through this process deliberately and carefully,” he said.