Fauci, CRT, immigration — national issues command some ads in Nebraska governor's race

You’ve probably seen the ad by now: A shotgun-wielding, hunting vest-wearing Jim Pillen addresses the camera with a series of lines, including “Biden is as lost as last year’s Easter egg. And Fauci? Don’t get me started,” over a twangy country-style instrumental.
Then the gubernatorial candidate introduces himself, pumps the shotgun and pledges to keep Nebraska safe as governor. In another recent ad, the University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer says “the radical left and liberal media have lost their minds” and touts his opposition to critical race theory.
The other perceived front-runner in the May 10 Republican primary, Charles W. Herbster, has also aired ads that lean heavily into national hot-button political issues. One features Herbster’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. It also shows footage of people apparently rushing the border, and he states what he claims are the number of undocumented immigrants living in Nebraska and how much illegal immigration costs the state per year.
“If Joe Biden refuses to do his job, then it’s up to governors to do theirs,” he says.
Herbster heads Kansas City-based Conklin Company Inc., a manufacturing and distribution company, along with other businesses, including Falls City-based Carico Farms Inc. and Herbster Angus Farms, and Virginia-based bull semen collection operation North American Breeders Inc.
He often touts his ties to and endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
“The Trump/Herbster team believes in fighting for our borders, elections, guns, the unborn and our Nebraska way of life,” another of his ads says.
Former Gov. Dave Heineman, who explored jumping into the primary himself, said the two, who are perceived as front-runners because of endorsements and flush campaign coffers, need to focus on the issues that actually impact Nebraskans’ lives.
They’re too focused on national issues, he said, when they should be getting more specific about how they’ll “reform and restructure our 1967 tax code,” address unfairness in school funding, and make up for pandemic learning loss.
“Particularly, the two that are perceived to be the two front-runners now, Mr. Herbster and Mr. Pillen, need to be more focused on state issues,” Heineman said in a recent interview.
As a former governor, he said, he knows there will be concern about the direction of the country, particularly as it relates to economic issues. But, he said, issues like immigration policy will be handled at the federal level.
Another Republican candidate, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, also emphasizes his stance on familiar issue-based themes in a current TV ad: election integrity, abortion and gun rights.
All three of those candidates also have released ads that introduce them, mentioning their credentials, personal qualities or experience. The Pillen campaign on Friday released a new ad that builds on his history as a Husker football player. (Lindstrom, also a former Husker, has a biographical ad that emphasizes that piece of his résumé, too.)
It’s hard to say if the ads that feature national talking points are working, but political observers weren’t surprised to see them.
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, thinks they reflect a trend over the past decade or so: a nationalization of politics and polarization of the two parties.
There’s a mandate to follow the party line in primary races, because candidates are trying to appeal to a more “activist base” and show they will carry the party mantle, according to Theiss-Morse.
“We’re increasingly seeing the nationalization of politics, right down to the local level,” said Kevin Smith, another UNL political science professor. “I mean, if somebody’s running for dog catcher now, they’re saying ‘I’m for Trump,’ or ‘I’m against Trump,’ or, ‘I’m against what the Republicans are doing in Congress,’ or ‘I’m against what the Democrats are doing in Congress.’”
Ads like the ones where Pillen mentions Anthony Fauci or bashes critical race theory are aimed at “firing up the base,” he said. Smith also pointed out there’s still plenty of time before the May 10 election, and candidates may still be trying to reach undecided voters.
Richard Witmer, a Creighton University political science professor, said the primary in Nebraska is starting to mirror Republican primaries in other recent gubernatorial races, such as in Virginia.
“We’re starting to hear a lot more of that Trump influence, even here in Nebraska,” Witmer said.
In Virginia, political newcomer Glenn Youngkin emerged from a field of seven Republican candidates for governor and ultimately won the seat. Youngkin didn’t embrace Trump as fully as another primary candidate, but made “election integrity” a top issue — a nod to Trump voters who believe the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Youngkin also made education a central part of his campaign and pledged to ban critical race theory.
Witmer also pointed out that it’s a midterm election year when Democrats have a slight edge in Congress and control the White House. Four years ago, when a Republican was in the White House, Witmer said Democrats similarly tried to nationalize elections around the country.
Perre Neilan, a Lincoln-based lobbyist, called these first ads “typical,” saying they introduce the candidates to primary voters.
“They will be forgotten when the hard-hitting ads come in the next 30 days,” he said. “And they will come.”
The Pillen and Herbster campaigns have started trading jabs already, albeit in press releases.
The two recently squabbled over whether having kids bears weight in their qualifications for governor — Pillen has children, Herbster does not. And Herbster recently called on Pillen to pull his critical race theory ad, pointing to Pillen’s history as a regent, including a failed effort to get a resolution against the “imposition of” the theory through the board last year.
When candidates are all hitting the same notes, Theiss-Morse said, to distinguish themselves they have to show they’re “truer blue or truer red” than anyone else running. And they start separating themselves through “candidate image” rather than issues.
Theiss-Morse said she sees Lindstrom distinguishing himself by sending a different message: “Look, I’m just a good Nebraskan.” And State Sen. Carol Blood, the only Democratic candidate, is messaging against the status quo.
“If you’re unhappy with how things have been the last few decades, if you’re unhappy with the fact that your property taxes are too high, I’m going to ask you why you keep voting the same way,” Blood said at a recent candidate forum.
Smith said he wouldn’t be surprised if the race gets personal. Campaigns go negative for a reason, he said: because there’s research showing it works. Sometimes, it’s not all about speaking to a broad audience to build support.
“Sometimes, it’s about trying to persuade people not to vote for your opponent,” Smith said.
Nebraskans saw ads get personal in the last competitive Republican primary, in 2014 when then-candidate Pete Ricketts was up against former Attorney General Jon Bruning. They were viewed as the two front-runners in a six-person race that also included Beau McCoy.
McCoy, whose campaign was largely bankrolled by Herbster, launched one of the first known negative ads in that race in March, a door-knob flyer aimed at Ricketts.
Nonprofit groups played a starring role, with groups backing ads that targeted Bruning and Ricketts. Under federal rules, the mystery groups don’t have to disclose who gave them the money. But Bruning consistently argued that Ricketts was funding attacks, and Ricketts consistently denied it.
Neilan said he “would not be surprised to see third-party ads play a role in the primary” this time around. He also said that the only difference between this race and previous gubernatorial races is that “the amount of resources the top two candidates are willing to spend is unprecedented.”
There are powerful names and companies funding Pillen’s campaign and its ads. He raised more than any other candidate last year.
According to a year-end report, he raised $5.3 million in cash, including $1 million from his own pocket. Recognizable Omaha names on his sizable list of five- and six-figure donors include Kiewit Corp. CEO Rick Lanoha and former Kiewit CEOs Bruce Grewcock and Ken Stinson, Bruce Lauritzen of Lauritzen Corp., Noddle Companies CEO Jay Noddle and the late Walter Scott, who died in September.
Businesses and other organizations in the area that have given big money include First National of Nebraska Inc., Union Pacific and Nebraska Crossing.
Herbster last year essentially financed his own campaign — he brought in $4.9 million in cash in 2021 and $4.7 million came from his own pocket. And he spent the most of any gubernatorial candidate, by far, nearly $4.3 million to Pillen’s $1.3 million.
Lindstrom, who raised about $1.6 million (the third-most of any candidate this cycle) last year, much of it from co-founders of Buildertrend, would’ve been the top fundraiser back in 2013 ahead of the 2014 Republican primary.
The totals from later in that race put this year’s steep fundraising trajectory into perspective: By mid-April 2014, Ricketts had raised $3.4 million, McCoy raised $2 million, and Bruning, who joined the race late, raised $1.8 million.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.