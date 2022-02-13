Fauci, CRT, immigration — national issues command some ads in Nebraska governor's race

He often touts his ties to and endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“The Trump/Herbster team believes in fighting for our borders, elections, guns, the unborn and our Nebraska way of life,” another of his ads says.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman, who explored jumping into the primary himself, said the two, who are perceived as front-runners because of endorsements and flush campaign coffers, need to focus on the issues that actually impact Nebraskans’ lives.

They’re too focused on national issues, he said, when they should be getting more specific about how they’ll “reform and restructure our 1967 tax code,” address unfairness in school funding, and make up for pandemic learning loss.

“Particularly, the two that are perceived to be the two front-runners now, Mr. Herbster and Mr. Pillen, need to be more focused on state issues,” Heineman said in a recent interview.

As a former governor, he said, he knows there will be concern about the direction of the country, particularly as it relates to economic issues. But, he said, issues like immigration policy will be handled at the federal level.