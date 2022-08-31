Federal appeals court upholds Nebraska petition law

LINCOLN — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Nebraska can require organizers of initiative petitions to gather signatures from a certain number of counties to get measures placed on the ballot.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision, concluding that the “one person, one vote” principle does not apply to the state's petition process.

The decision means initiative and referendum petition drives must collect valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 counties, as well as meeting a statewide signature goal, to put an issue before Nebraska voters. The multicounty signature requirement is in the Nebraska Constitution.

The ACLU of Nebraska, on behalf of Crista Eggers and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, had challenged the signature-distribution requirement, arguing that it gave greater weight to voters in small, rural counties and violated the “one person, one vote” principle.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued a preliminary injunction against the multicounty requirement June 13. But the state appealed, requesting emergency action because of the looming petition deadline.

The appeals court lifted the injunction July 6, one day before petition signatures had to be turned in to the Secretary of State's office, but did not decide the underlying issue at that time.

The votes on both Wednesday's ruling and the order lifting the injunction were 2-1 for a three-judge panel. The majority said that the equal protection requirements apply to voting but not state ballot initiative processes.

The decision does not immediately appear to affect any of the petition drives that turned in signatures this summer.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last week that the two petitions seeking to legalize medical marijuana were about 10,000 signatures short of the total number needed to go before voters, and they fell short on the county distribution requirement.

Although Evnen has agreed to review additional signatures on the medical marijuana petitions, his office said that, even if all the signatures under review were to be validated, the petitions still would fall short.

The other two petition efforts seeking to make it on the November ballot both collected substantial signature cushions, both for meeting the statewide goal and the multi-county goals.

The organizers of a petition drive to increase the state’s minimum wage submitted about 160,000 signatures from all 93 Nebraska counties, nearly twice the almost 87,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot as a proposed law.

And the organizers of an effort to require voter ID turned in more than 172,000 signatures from at least 58 counties. As a constitutional amendment, the petition needs about 124,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.