LINCOLN — Nebraska's largest city and one of its smaller villages have won federal infrastructure grants to replace aging natural gas pipelines.

The Metropolitan Utilities District, serving Omaha, was awarded $10 million and the village of Stuart, in northern Nebraska, got more than $216,000. They were two of the 37 projects chosen from among 180 applicants for grants under a new federal pipeline safety and modernization program.

Tristan Brown, acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, announced the awards last week, along with U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Gov. Jim Pillen.

Brown said replacing old natural gas pipelines helps reduce risks to citizens, provides jobs for pipeline workers, reduces energy costs and decreases environmental hazards. He said the new program, created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, targets community-owned utilities in underserved rural and urban areas.

Fischer, a Republican, backed the bill along with Rep. Don Bacon, the Nebraska Republican representing the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District.

She said Friday that she has a "soft spot in my heart for infrastructure," which she called a "core duty of government" at the state and federal level. She said the new grants will ensure the safe distribution of natural gas.

Masa Niiya, vice president of engineering for MUD, said the $10 million grant will be enough to replace about 13 miles of pipe, while reducing pressure on ratepayers.

In 2008, MUD launched a long-range plan to replace 561 miles of low pressure cast-iron gas mains with high pressure plastic pipes. The iron pipes, some of which date to the 1880s, are concentrated in the older parts of the city, chiefly east of 72nd Street.

The plan called for changing out one-fifth of MUD's gas system. Niiya said utility has been tackling about 40 miles a year and has about 130 miles of pipe left to do. He said the goal is to finish by 2027.

Larry Paxton, village chairman of Stuart, said the grant will really improve the natural gas situation in his village, which had a population of 482 in the 2020 census.

