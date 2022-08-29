Feds approve $87.7 million for more broadband access in Nebraska

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it has approved $87.7 million for Nebraska to increase access to affordable broadband internet to an estimated 21,000 homes and businesses.

The funds come from a $10 billion pool allocated by the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

Nebraska was one of five states, including Indiana, Connecticut, North Dakota and Arkansas, added Tuesday to the fund to increase affordable broadband internet access. More than 90,000 homes and businesses in those states now will be eligible to be connected to affordable high-speed internet.

The money will be distributed through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program. However, the money won't be distributed right away, according to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, because the program is in the midst of a $20 million grant cycle using funds from the state.

The commission, which is working with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to administer the federal money, said an application window for those funds will open later.

The distribution of the money will follow conditions set by Legislative Bill 1204, which passed during this year’s legislative session. The commission said $40 million each is designated for the state's 1st and 3rd congressional districts.

“This new funding along with what is currently in place will make a big impact on helping to provide broadband to the unserved and underserved areas of our state,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in an email.

Nebraska State Sen. Curt Friesen, chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said the Legislature had expected to get the money and had considered it when setting up a $128 million fund meant to support broadband internet service throughout the state. The $87.7 million accounts for about 68% of that total.

As outlined by the program, affordable broadband constitutes speeds of 100 megabits download and upload. Each of the internet service providers that are funded by the broadband bridge program participates in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Under the FCC program, households that are at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines can qualify for high-speed internet at $30 per month via a federal subsidy. A household also can qualify for that subsidy if a member of the household qualifies for some variety of assistance programs.

Friesen said the program will help connect rural areas of Nebraska.

“I think the need for broadband across the state is apparent," he said. "It’s a tremendously expensive project to get done in the rural areas, where you maybe have one or two customers per mile.

"I think it’s appropriate, if we’re going to have economic development in the state," Friesen said, "that we try to get broadband out to as many citizens of the state as we can.”

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said his group has advocated for broadband expansion to recruit and retain Nebraska workers.

"Ultimately, it's going to be done by the private sector," Slone said. "But what this government support does is it just hastens and moves things a lot faster, which is really critical for us."