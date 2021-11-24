Feds blast back at Rep. Fortenberry's claim that he was 'set up'

He also was charged with failing to amend his federal campaign contribution statements to reflect that the money didn't come from six L.A.-area residents, but from Chagoury. The money was funneled through a Washington, D.C., associate who worked for a group, In Defense of Christians, which works to protect Christians in the Middle East.

Fortenberry wasn't indicted for knowingly taking illegal campaign contributions in 2016 but for alleged misstatements made to federal investigators later in 2019, and failing to amend his campaign contributions report.

His attorneys have filed motions to dismiss the indictments against him, claiming that they were filed in the wrong court because any alleged misstatements occurred in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., not California. They also maintain that charges should be dropped because any claimed misstatements made by Fortenberry were not "material" to the FBI investigation against Chagoury, because the FBI already knew that the congressman wasn't aware that the $30,000 in donations originated from the billionaire.

But in their court brief Tuesday, prosecutors said that the federal investigation wasn't over when Fortenberry was interviewed in 2019, and that additional information — such as whether the donations influenced the congressman — was being sought.