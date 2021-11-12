Feds have more than 11,600 pages of documents, 50 recordings in Rep. Fortenberry case

LINCOLN — Federal prosecutors have turned over more than 11,600 pages of documents and more than 50 audio and video recordings to lawyers defending Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from allegations that he lied and misled federal investigators.

The revelation, contained in a court filing this week, prompted the Republican congressman's attorneys to seek a two-month delay in the trial to provide more time to review the evidence.

Fortenberry's trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed with the request to postpone the trial until Feb. 15.

Fortenberry, 60, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on three charges: two counts of making false statements to investigators and one count of concealing material facts. If found guilty, the congressman — who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005 — would face up to five years in prison on each count.