Few protesters and business as usual at Nebraska State Capitol during inauguration

With pro-Trump flags waving in the wind, three men marched around the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday morning.

As the trio completed one lap, a few passing cars honked in support. A second lap brought a shouted expletive from a man driving by.

In Washington, D.C., Joe Biden had just been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Officials across the country had braced for the possibility of demonstrations like the riot seen on Jan. 6, when angry mobs of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

In Nebraska, Jan. 6 brought several hundred people to the north steps of the State Capitol in support of President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It was a contrast to the three men gathered there Wednesday.

Bryan Lockman of Lincoln said he’d planned to protest on his own “on the chance there’d be people here.”

The 53-year-old doesn’t believe Biden was legally elected, a conspiracy shared by many protesters.