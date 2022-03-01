Few surprises at filing deadline for Nebraska's primaries

Voters, take note: The list of candidates for public office in Nebraska's May 10 primary is largely set.

New candidates for public office had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. And, in the most high-profile races, plenty of candidates did.

A total of 12 people filed to run for governor. A handful of them have been actively campaigning and fundraising for months, while others are lesser-known.

On the Republican side, University of Nebraska Regent and livestock producer Jim Pillen, businessman Charles Herbster, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau are the most recognizable candidates. But several other Republicans have also thrown their hats into the ring: Breland Ridenour of Omaha, Michael Connely of York, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Lela McNinch of Lincoln and Troy Wentz of Sterling.

State Sen. Carol Blood had long been the sole Democrat to announce a run, but Roy A. Harris of Linwood has now also filed as a Democrat. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the lone Libertarian candidate.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is vying to keep his seat while battling felony charges in federal court. His most well-known challenger in the primary is Sen. Mike Flood, who counts Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman among his backers. But Republicans Curtis D. Huffman of La Vista, Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra and John Glen Weaver of Omaha have all filed as well.

Two candidates will battle for the nomination on the other side of the aisle: Lincoln Democrats Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon in the 2nd Congressional District faces one challenger from his party, Steve Kuehl of Gretna. Democrats Alisha Shelton and State Sen. Tony Vargas have been campaigning for months, in hopes of meeting Bacon in the general election.

Twenty-four of Nebraska's 49 legislative seats are also up for election. In some cases, incumbents are running to keep their seats. Two of them, Sens. Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth, are running uncontested, while the others will face challengers. Twelve senators are barred from running again due to term limits, leaving those seats open. And two senators, Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Tim Gragert of Creighton, didn't file for another term despite being eligible.

In a last-minute development, a former state senator is leaving the helm of the ACLU of Nebraska and trying to reclaim her seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Danielle Conrad served two terms in the Legislature before becoming executive director at the ACLU in 2014. The organization announced her departure Tuesday, and Conrad posted about her run on Facebook, writing that she "will work joyfully and tirelessly to have the opportunity and honor to serve North Lincoln once again."

She'll face two other candidates, James A. Herrold and James Michael Bowers, in the race to represent the 46th District.

Missing from the list of candidates: Mike Groene, who had planned to run for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Groene recently resigned from his post as state senator and withdrew his regent candidacy after it was revealed that he took photos of a female staffer without her permission.

Voters have until April 22 to register to vote or make changes to their registration online or by mail and until May 2 to do so at a county office.

The Secretary of State's Office could still make adjustments to the list of candidates up until it certifies it with counties, which will happen no later than March 18.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sara Gentzler State Government reporter Follow Sara Gentzler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today