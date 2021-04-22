Filibuster blocks advancement of 3% limit on property tax increases in Nebraska

Under LB 408, all local government entities — particularly schools, cities and counties, which levy the bulk of property taxes — would be barred from increasing property tax revenue by more than 3% a year, plus growth in property valuation, which backers said translated to a 4% lid.

The lid could be exceeded by a vote of the people and could be exceeded in two of three years, as long as the rolling average of the property tax increases was less than 9% over three years. Under an amendment to LB 408, there would also be several exemptions to the lid, such as spending needed to address a natural disaster, to retire bond debt, or to address a court order to raise wages.

The bill would sunset after six years, which backers said would allow a "pause" in property tax increases, which Briese said have totaled about 67% statewide since 2008, outpacing both inflation (20%) and growth in wages (39%) during the same period.

"It's unsustainable," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee. She said that taxes on her home rose by 69% over the past seven years and that high taxes prevent young families from affording homes.