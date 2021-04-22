Filibuster blocks advancement of 3% limit on property tax increases in Nebraska

LINCOLN — A proposal to limit property tax increases to 3% a year — an idea spawned by Gov. Pete Ricketts — was shot down Thursday evening after a group of state senators criticized it as the wrong solution to the state's traditionally high property taxes and contrary to local control of spending.
Backers of Legislative Bill 408 fell four votes short of invoking cloture to head off a daylong filibuster and advance the idea.
The proposal died despite promises by promoters to severely amend the bill if it was allowed to advance past first-round debate, perhaps by exempting school districts, cities and counties from the limit or preventing the state's three largest counties from being affected.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the main sponsor of the bill, said he was disappointed by the large number of senators — 11 — who were registered as "present but not voting" on the cloture vote, which failed 29-8.
"Some members of the body don't appear to be too concerned about property taxes," he said.
Briese predicted that Nebraskans upset with high property taxes will get a referendum on the 2022 ballot that "will be much more restrictive than we discussed today."
"And Nebraskans will likely support it overwhelmingly," he said.
But detractors of LB 408 said it was a bad idea and would still be a bad idea if it was amended and watered down.
"I wouldn't respect myself," said Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha. "It would still be a bad bill."
Ricketts, before the 2021 legislative session began, had staked out limiting the growth of property tax spending at 3% a year as a top priority for the session. He, along with backers of LB 408, argued that the state is pouring more and more money — almost $1 billion a year — into credits to defray high local property taxes, but that without local lids on spending of those taxes, it hasn't translated into real relief.
During debate on Thursday, there was broad agreement that Nebraska's property taxes — which rank in the top 10 in the nation — are too high. But there was little consensus about whether a new lid on property taxes would resolve it.
"There has to be a better answer," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who, like several lawmakers, called reducing property taxes his No. 1 goal.
Ricketts had proposed a constitutional amendment to limit property tax hikes to 3% a year, which would have required voter approval. But the Legislature's Revenue Committee instead advanced a legislative bill — viewed as easier to change than amending the State Constitution if the idea didn't work.
Under LB 408, all local government entities — particularly schools, cities and counties, which levy the bulk of property taxes — would be barred from increasing property tax revenue by more than 3% a year, plus growth in property valuation, which backers said translated to a 4% lid.
The lid could be exceeded by a vote of the people and could be exceeded in two of three years, as long as the rolling average of the property tax increases was less than 9% over three years. Under an amendment to LB 408, there would also be several exemptions to the lid, such as spending needed to address a natural disaster, to retire bond debt, or to address a court order to raise wages.
The bill would sunset after six years, which backers said would allow a "pause" in property tax increases, which Briese said have totaled about 67% statewide since 2008, outpacing both inflation (20%) and growth in wages (39%) during the same period.
"It's unsustainable," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee. She said that taxes on her home rose by 69% over the past seven years and that high taxes prevent young families from affording homes.
Briese said the new restriction would have a minor impact, if any. Data he passed out indicated that statewide, property tax increases for school districts averaged 2.54% over the past four years, 5.15% for counties and 8.30% for cities and villages.
Such limits are nothing new, said Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, noting that in 1996, State Sen. Jerome Warner won approval for a broader spending lid of 2.5% on local governments, as well as limits on property tax levies.
But opponents of a new lid said it took away power from local elected officials to determine how much to spend on schools, cities, counties and other local governments. They argued that spending wasn't out of control and that if it was, voters could remove those local officials.
"This is usurping local control," said Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln. "It's easy political points to say that property taxes are too high, but someone has to turn on the lights, fix our roads and make sure our children get educated."
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh